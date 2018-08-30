Poll: Majority of Arizonans want Gov. Ducey to appoint a senator like McCain

The majority of Arizonans want Gov. Doug Ducey (R) to appoint a senator similar to the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainMcCain’s 106-year-old mother expected to attend memorial, burial services in Washington Obama, Bush surprised by McCain eulogy requests: report Overnight Health Care: Why CBO isn't scoring Sanders's Medicare for All bill | ObamaCare repeal could come back next year | Dem pushes to overturn Trump health rules MORE (R) and not President Trump Donald John TrumpCuomo, Nixon exchange blows in tense primary debate Trump tried to convince GOP senators to turn on Sessions: report Trump discussed preparing for impeachment proceedings with his legal team: report MORE, a poll showed.

The poll from Public Policy Polling found that 61 percent of Arizona voters want Ducey to appoint someone in McCain's mold to fill his seat until 2020, while 37 percent want the replacement to be more like President Trump.

The poll also showed 42 percent said they’d be more likely to vote for Ducey's reelection should he pick a replacement who is similar to McCain. That compared with 35 percent who say they’d be less likely to vote for him if he made such a pick.

Meanwhile, 35 percent of Arizona voters say they’d be more likely to support Ducey’s reelection if he selected a replacement more aligned with Trump, compared with 50 percent who say they’d be less likely to vote for him in November if that was the case.

McCain died Saturday after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was a strong critic of Trump and had a testy relationship with the president, who blamed the senator for killing an ObamaCare repeal bill.

The poll by Public Policy Polling found that Trump had a 44 percent approval rating in the state, compared to 53 percent of those who disapprove.

Ducey will face college professor David Garcia in November, in a state in which teacher protests scrambled the political landscape earlier this year. The Cook Political Report rates the race as “likely Republican”

Ducey must appoint a replacement to fill McCain’s seat and serve until 2020. A special election would then need to be held, which would determine who would serve in the Senate until 2022, when McCain’s term is up.

Public Policy Polling interviewed 617 Arizona voters from Aug. 28-29. The poll has a margin of error of +/- four percent.