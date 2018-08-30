Gillum's campaign raises over $1 million the day after winning Democratic nominee

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum raised more than $1 million the day after he notched a stunning win in Florida's Democratic gubernatorial primary.

The lucrative day of fundraising also came as his opponent, Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisFormer RNC Chair on DeSantis 'monkey' comment: 'It's how white folks talk about black men who are successful' Dan Rather blasts 'openly racist rhetoric' from political figures Gillum to face tougher road in Florida after primary stunner MORE (R), came under fire after saying in an interview on Fox News on Wednesday that voters should not "monkey this up" by electing Gillum, who would become Florida's first black governor if elected in November.

Gillum, a progressive who has aligned himself with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Health Care: Why CBO isn't scoring Sanders's Medicare for All bill | ObamaCare repeal could come back next year | Dem pushes to overturn Trump health rules Hillicon Valley: Trump steps up attacks on Google | Amazon pushes back at Bernie Sanders | Sinclair files counter-lawsuit against Tribune | Republicans seize on Ohr interview | Facebook's conservative employees speak out Dan Rather blasts 'openly racist rhetoric' from political figures MORE (I-Vt.), also faced attacks from President Trump Donald John TrumpCuomo, Nixon exchange blows in tense primary debate Trump tried to convince GOP senators to turn on Sessions: report Trump discussed preparing for impeachment proceedings with his legal team: report MORE.

The $1 million cash infusion signals that donors, large and small, may be prepared to rally behind Gillum as the Democratic nominee to replace Gov. Rick Scott (R), who is currently seeking the Senate seat held by Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonElection Countdown: Stunning upset in Florida Dem primary for governor | DeSantis under fire for 'monkey this up' remark | Arizona gov faces pressure over McCain replacement | Koch group pours M into Senate ads The Hill's Morning Report — General election season underway with marquee Senate races set Koch group pours nearly M into ads to boost three GOP Senate candidates MORE (D).

Gillum routinely trailed his primary opponents, including two millionaires and a billionaire, in fundraising ahead of Tuesday's contest. Until Wednesday, his best fundraising stretch came earlier this month when he brought in $509,391 between Aug. 4 and Aug. 10.

The 39-year-old Tallahassee mayor is likely to face a bitter and expensive general election bid against DeSantis, a three-term congressman who has the backing of Trump and has cast himself as a defender of the president's agenda.

The "monkey this up" comment prompted accusations that DeSantis was using a racist dog whistle to attack his opponent. In a second interview on Fox News Wednesday night, DeSantis insisted that his comment had "zero to do with race."