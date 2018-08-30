Avenatti: Potential 2020 candidates should be honest about plans ‘NOW’

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer mulling a 2020 presidential bid, is attempting to put pressure on candidates running for reelection in the November midterms to signal whether they plan to seek higher office in two years.

Avenatti, who is representing adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Trump Donald John TrumpCuomo, Nixon exchange blows in tense primary debate Trump tried to convince GOP senators to turn on Sessions: report Trump discussed preparing for impeachment proceedings with his legal team: report MORE, said Thursday that candidates who may be considering 2020 bids need to "commit now to either run or not run."

“Any candidate that is currently running for higher office with an election in November owes it to voters to be honest about their intentions regarding 2020 NOW. They need to commit now to either run or not run as opposed to hiding it. Otherwise, they are deceiving voters,” he tweeted.

Any candidate that is currently running for higher office with an election in November owes it to voters to be honest about their intentions regarding 2020 NOW. They need to commit now to either run or not run as opposed to hiding it. Otherwise, they are deceiving voters. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 30, 2018

Avenatti, who dropped in on the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting in Chicago last week, issued the call as multiple potential 2020 contenders seek reelection this fall, including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Health Care: Why CBO isn't scoring Sanders's Medicare for All bill | ObamaCare repeal could come back next year | Dem pushes to overturn Trump health rules Hillicon Valley: Trump steps up attacks on Google | Amazon pushes back at Bernie Sanders | Sinclair files counter-lawsuit against Tribune | Republicans seize on Ohr interview | Facebook's conservative employees speak out Dan Rather blasts 'openly racist rhetoric' from political figures MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenMorning Consult editor: Americans are more likely to support 'Medicare for all' than 'Health-care for all' Warren: If Democrats take Senate, they'll vote on marijuana bill Health-care expert: Single-payer system is a solution in search of a problem MORE (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandPoll: Only a quarter of Democrats back push to abolish ICE DNC planning presidential primary TV debates for 2019: report Lawmakers offer support for McCain after he discontinues cancer treatment MORE (D-N.Y.).

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2020 White House battle is expected to kick off in force following the November midterm elections , with Democrats in the Senate and from several states jockeying for positioning for a chance to take on Trump

Should Avenatti launch a Democratic presidential bid, he is expected to join a crowded field. He has fueled speculation about a bid by visiting the crucial states of Florida, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Iowa and Ohio.

In addition to releasing a litany of policy positions earlier this month, he also announced last week the creation of the Fight PAC, which he says will support candidates in midterm elections with “the size and the presence to really fight back and advocate from a position of strength as opposed to weakness.”

The name of his PAC reflects the attitude he says he would take in a presidential campaign.

“I think that if the Democratic Party focuses on nominating who will make the best president, that’s going to be a critical mistake,” Avenatti told NBC News while in Iowa. “There’s only one question at the end of the day, and that question is: Can the potential nominee beat Donald Trump?”