Fundraising invite for Senate candidate in Wisconsin promotes time with 'above average people'

An invite that appeared to have been sent from the campaign of Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir (R), who's running against incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinOvernight Health Care: Why CBO isn't scoring Sanders's Medicare for All bill | ObamaCare repeal could come back next year | Dem pushes to overturn Trump health rules Election Countdown: Stunning upset in Florida Dem primary for governor | DeSantis under fire for 'monkey this up' remark | Arizona gov faces pressure over McCain replacement | Koch group pours M into Senate ads Dem introduces measure to overturn Trump expansion of non-ObamaCare plans MORE (D), promoted a fundraising event for "above average people."

For $500, attendees are invited to "relax amongst other above average people while enjoying hors d'oeuvres and refreshments" on Sept. 5.

It was not immediately clear what was meant by "above average people" in the flyer. Vukmir's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the invitation.

The flyer noted that those donating $2,700 per couple would be invited to a "slow cruise around Upper Nemahbin Lake with Leah," while those donating $5,400 per couple would also get a "uniquely patriotic photo opportunity, with God willing, our next U.S. Senator, Leah."

The flyer also said it had been "Paid for by Leah for Senate", while linking to her campaign page.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state lawmaker currently lags about 10 points behind Baldwin in a RealClearPolitics polling average.

Recent polls suggest the race could be tightening, however, as a Marquette University Law School poll found the race to be in a dead heat with Baldwin leading by just two points earlier this month.

Vukmir, who previously faced criticism from Republicans in the state for her past comments criticizing President Trump Donald John TrumpCuomo, Nixon exchange blows in tense primary debate Trump tried to convince GOP senators to turn on Sessions: report Trump discussed preparing for impeachment proceedings with his legal team: report MORE, won the state's GOP Senate primary earlier this year after pledging to support Trump's plan for a border wall and saying she to "drain the swamp."