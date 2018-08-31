Trump to hold 'major rally' for Cruz in Texas

President Trump Donald John TrumpProsecutor: 20 guns found in home of man who threatened Boston Globe Trump officials identify 497 migrant children still in custody Trump says he knew Ocasio-Cortez would win MORE on Friday said he would hold a "major rally" for Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzPollster: O'Rourke will need support from people who don't typically vote to beat Cruz Viral video of O'Rourke defending NFL player protests racks up more than 44M views Ocasio-Cortez mocks GOP for 'corny' attacks on Beto O'Rourke MORE (R-Texas.) in October.

"I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October," Trump tweeted Friday afternoon. "I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas - weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets!"

Trump's announcement comes weeks after Cruz asked the president to campaign for him in his Senate bid against Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas).

Cruz told the Houston Chronicle in early August during a campaign stop in Seguin, Texas, that he had contacted Trump and would "welcome" the president's support. Despite the two men's fraught relationship, Trump endorsed Cruz in a tweet earlier this year.

The Texas senator faces a tough reelection race against O'Rourke, who has continued to gain momentum in polls.

Though Texas has not elected a Democrat to the Senate in three decades, a number of polls have pointed to a narrowing margin between the two candidates.

A poll released this week by Emerson College found that Cruz leads o'Rourke by just 1 point. Earlier this month, nonpartisan political handicapper, the Cook Political Report, shifted the race from its “likely Republican” column to “lean Republican.”

Trump has held a number of rallies in recent months to attempt to bolster GOP candidates across the country as the party looks to maintain control of Congress in November's midterm elections.

Republicans now have a 50-49 majority in the Senate, meaning a single race could determine which party controls the body.

While a Trump rally may energize the GOP base in Texas, it could have the same effect among a Democratic base that, polls suggest, is increasingly anxious to see Congress act as a check on the president.

It is unclear where the rally will be held, but possible locations could include the AT&T Stadium, Texas A&M University's Kyle Field and the Texas Motor Speedway, according to Dallas News.

--Tal Axelrod contributed reporting. Updated at 1:40 p.m.