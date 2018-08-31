Trump calls North Carolina redistricting ruling ‘unfair’

President Trump Donald John TrumpProsecutor: 20 guns found in home of man who threatened Boston Globe Trump officials identify 497 migrant children still in custody Trump says he knew Ocasio-Cortez would win MORE on Friday tore into a court's ruling this week that struck down the state's GOP-drawn redistricting map as an unconstitutional gerrymander, suggesting that "there has to be something going on."

“How unfair is that?” Trump said during a speech at a GOP fundraising event in Charlotte, N.C., attended by several Republican members of Congress, according to White House pool reports.

“No, it’s very unfair to have an election in less than 60 days and they change the district on you? And you’ve already won primaries? How does that work?" Trump continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You’ve all gone through primaries — or some of you have — and it’s been districted for years, and now you have to redraw lines to have a new district? Even though you won a primary in another district? I don’t know. There has to be something going on.”

Trump's comments came after a three-judge panel in North Carolina on Monday struck down the state's GOP-drawn map for the second time this year, saying Republicans had redrawn the map to unconstitutionally favor their party.

The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina reached the same conclusion in January, with the case eventually making its way to the Supreme Court. Justices on the high court sent the case back down to the lower court to examine whether plaintiffs had standing to sue.

Judge James Wynn said partisan gerrymanders “raise the specter that the Government may effectively drive certain ideas or viewpoints from the marketplace” because they “intentionally seek to entrench a favored party in power and make it difficult — if not impossible — for candidates of parties supporting disfavored viewpoints to prevail.”

“That is precisely what the Republican-controlled North Carolina General Assembly sought to do here,” he wrote in the majority opinion, which Judge William Earl Britt joined.

Trump's comments Friday came as he addressed a crowd of about 300 people at a country club in Charlotte on behalf of North Carolina GOP Reps. Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddConservative group pledges .5 million for 12 House GOP candidates ‘Unmasking Antifa Act' includes 15-year prison term proposal Election Countdown: Calls to abolish ICE test Dem candidates | First round of House GOP 'Young Guns' | How Tester is handling Trump's Montana visit | Dem candidate won't back Schumer as leader | Super PACs ramp up Missouri ad buys MORE and Mark Harris, according to The Associated Press. The National Republican Congressional Committee said the event was expected to raise $750,000, the AP reported.

The GOP fundraiser was attended by multiple North Carolina Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Virginia Foxx Virginia Ann FoxxWomen poised to take charge in Dem majority House passes bill putting restrictions on unfunded mandates The Hill's Morning Report — Trump readies for Putin summit: 'He’s not my enemy’ MORE, Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsHillicon Valley: Trump steps up attacks on Google | Amazon pushes back at Bernie Sanders | Sinclair files counter-lawsuit against Tribune | Republicans seize on Ohr interview | Facebook's conservative employees speak out House Republicans say Ohr interview escalates surveillance concerns Republicans ready to grill Bruce Ohr as Trump-DOJ feud escalates MORE, Richard Hudson Richard Lane HudsonJordan weathering political storm, but headwinds remain US lawmakers celebrate the royal wedding May brings key primaries across nation MORE and Patrick McHenry Patrick Timothy McHenryThree scenarios for how leadership races could play out in the House Rosenstein impeachment push divides House GOP leadership 10 dark horse candidates for Speaker of the House MORE along with Harris and Budd, according to the White House. Rep. Joe Wilson Addison (Joe) Graves WilsonSacha Baron Cohen mulls arming toddlers with guns in inaugural episode Why civility in politics won't be getting any better Overnight Defense: VA pick breezes through confirmation hearing | House votes to move on defense bill negotiations | Senate bill would set 'stringent' oversight on North Korea talks MORE (R-S.C.) also attended.

The federal judges in North Carolina have floated the possibility of drawing new congressional maps by mid-September, weeks before the November midterms, though Republicans have objected to such a plan.

GOP lawmakers have warned of "unmitigated chaos" and "irreparable voter confusion" in North Carolina after the court's ruling Monday, saying they will appeal to the Supreme Court to overturn the federal ruling.