Kasich says he'll run as a Republican if he seeks presidency in 2020

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) said Sunday that if he runs for president in 2020, he’ll be on the ticket as a Republican.
“I’m a Republican,” Kasich said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” when asked if he would run as a Republican or independent if he were to launch a 2020 bid.
If he were to run as a Republican, Kasich would challenge President TrumpDonald John Trump7 subtle jabs speakers took at Trump during John McCain’s funeral Graham invited Ivanka Trump to McCain's funeral: report Trump blasts trade talks with Canada: We shouldn't have to buy our friends MORE in a primary. Kasich has previously said he might run for president in 2020 but hasn’t committed to it.
Kasich said Sunday that he’s “going to do my level best” to help the Republican Party.
“But at the end I worry about my country,” he said.
“I worry about my country being a great leader in the world," he added. "I want my country, where the people that live in this country, whoever they are, to feel as though they have a hope they're respected and they can be successful.”