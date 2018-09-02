Kasich says he'll run as a Republican if he seeks presidency in 2020

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) said Sunday that if he runs for president in 2020, he’ll be on the ticket as a Republican.

“I’m a Republican,” Kasich said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” when asked if he would run as a Republican or independent if he were to launch a 2020 bid.

There has previously been speculation that Kasich, who sought the Republican nomination for president in 2016, could run as an independent in 2020 . He told Politico that he wasn’t “ruling anything in or out” when asked if he would consider running as an independent.

If he were to run as a Republican, Kasich would challenge President Trump in a primary. Kasich has previously said he might run for president in 2020 but hasn't committed to it.

Kasich said Sunday that he’s “going to do my level best” to help the Republican Party.

“But at the end I worry about my country,” he said.

“I worry about my country being a great leader in the world," he added. "I want my country, where the people that live in this country, whoever they are, to feel as though they have a hope they're respected and they can be successful.”