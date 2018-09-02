Avenatti to hold 'resistance rally' in Texas the same night as Trump's campaign rally for Cruz

Michael Avenatti announced Sunday that he plans to hold an event countering President Trump Donald John Trump7 subtle jabs speakers took at Trump during John McCain’s funeral Graham invited Ivanka Trump to McCain's funeral: report Trump blasts trade talks with Canada: We shouldn't have to buy our friends MORE’s campaign rally for Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOvernight Defense: McCain honored in Capitol ceremony | Mattis extends border deployment | Trump to embark on four-country trip after midterms Congress gives McCain the highest honor Trump to hold 'major rally' for Cruz in Texas MORE (R-Texas) in Texas next month.

Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult-film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against Trump, called on his supporters to “fight fire with fire.”

“I am excited to announce that I will be leading a large resistance rally in Texas at the exact same time of Trump’s (details tba),” he tweeted. “All groups are welcome to join. We must fight fire with fire and we must send a message that we will fight to make America America again.”

I am excited to announce that I will be leading a large resistance rally in Texas at the exact same time of Trump’s (details tba). All groups are welcome to join. We must fight fire with fire and we must send a message that we will fight to make America America again. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 2, 2018

Trump said Friday that he will hold a “major rally” for Cruz ahead of midterms, and that he is “picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cruz is facing a surprisingly tough challenge for his Senate seat from Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), a rising Democratic star who has pulled within single digits of Cruz in recent polls.

Though Cruz and Trump have had a tense relationship, the president has endorsed the senator and vowed to campaign for him.

Avenatti, who has quickly risen as a left-wing media darling in recent months, has said that he is considering a run for president, and has touted himself as a “street fighter” who has the ability to defeat Trump in a potential 2020 match-up.

“When they go low, I say, we hit harder," he said at a Democratic fundraiser in Iowa last month.