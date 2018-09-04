Second poll shows Dems with big lead in generic House ballot

Democrats hold a double-digit lead over Republicans when voters are asked who they will support for the House this November, according to a poll released Tuesday.

In the USA Today/Suffolk University poll, 50 percent of likely midterm votes said they will probably support a Democratic candidate in their district, while 39 percent said the same for a generic Republican candidate.

Ten percent of likely voters remain undecided about how they will vote in November with the midterm elections less than 100 days away.

Democrats need to gain 23 seats in the House to win back the majority.

The polls is one of two released Tuesday that show Democrats with a big lead over Republicans on a generic House ballot testing voter preference for Democratic or Republican candidates.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll of registered voters released on Tuesday found Democrats holding a 14-point advantage, 52 to 38 percent. That's up from a 4-point lead in the same poll in April and similar to results seen in the beginning of 2018.

In the USA Today/Suffolk poll, almost six in ten Americans, 58 percent, say they want a Congress elected in November that will stand up and fight back against President Trump Donald John TrumpBrennan defends Kaepernick: He didn't kneel 'to disrespect our flag' Trump warns Syria against attack on rebel stronghold: 'Don't let that happen' Omarosa celebrates second week on bestsellers list despite 'hit-pieces' from Trump allies MORE, while 34 percent want Congress to mostly cooperate with the president.

The president's approval rating in the poll hovers at 40 percent, while 56 percent say they disapprove of the job Trump has done in office. The percentage of likely voters who "strongly disapprove" of the president hit an all-time high of 44 percent in the survey.

That number is more than double the percentage of Americans who say they "strongly approve" of Trump's job performance, which sits at 19 percent.

Immigration policy remains the most pressing issue for Americans in the survey, with 15 percent of Americans calling it the most important issue when determining how they will vote. Seven percent, mostly Democrats, said Trump's potential impeachment was the most important issue.

The USA Today/Suffolk University poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters between Aug. 23-28, and contains a margin of error of 3 percentage points.