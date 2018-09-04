Ted Cruz attacks O'Rourke for his f-bombs

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has opened a new attack on Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeTrump to hold 'major rally' for Cruz in Texas Pollster: O'Rourke will need support from people who don't typically vote to beat Cruz Viral video of O'Rourke defending NFL player protests racks up more than 44M views MORE, ripping his Democratic opponent for his use of profanity.

In a new 27-second advertisement, Cruz argues that parents should leave their children at home when O'Rourke is around. It shows O’Rourke using the word "f---" on five different occasions.

“How f---ed up is that?” O’Rourke says in one clip.

“What the f--- are these guys doing?” he asks in another.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advertisement’s narrator says during the video that O’Rourke “wants to be a senator, so he’s showing up across Texas sharing his wit and character.”

“If Beto shows up in your town, maybe keep the kids at home,” the narrator adds.

Recent polls have shown a tightening race between O’Rourke and Cruz ahead of November’s midterm elections. A poll published last week by Emerson College showed Cruz with just a 1-point lead over O’Rourke, well within the margin of error.

The Cook Political Report shifted the race from its “likely Republican” column to “lean Republican” last month.

President Trump Donald John TrumpBrennan defends Kaepernick: He didn't kneel 'to disrespect our flag' Trump warns Syria against attack on rebel stronghold: 'Don't let that happen' Omarosa celebrates second week on bestsellers list despite 'hit-pieces' from Trump allies MORE said Friday that he will hold a “major rally” next month for Cruz, writing in a tweet that O’Rourke “is a disaster for Texas — weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets!"