Kerry: 'I doubt very much' I'll run for office again

John Forbes Kerry poured cold water Tuesday morning on speculation he was considering a 2020 presidential run.

“I doubt very much I’ll be running for office again,” the former secretary of State and Massachusetts senator said on “CBS This Morning.”

The comments follows another CBS News interview in which Kerry did not rule out a 2020 run.

“Talking about 2020 right now is a total distraction and waste of time. What we need to do is focus on 2018. We need to win back the confidence of the country to move in a better direction and to do it in sensible ways.” Kerry said previously.

President Trump Donald John TrumpBrennan defends Kaepernick: He didn't kneel 'to disrespect our flag' Trump warns Syria against attack on rebel stronghold: 'Don't let that happen' Omarosa celebrates second week on bestsellers list despite 'hit-pieces' from Trump allies MORE on Monday responded to a potential Kerry presidential campaign, tweeting: “I see that John Kerry, the father of the now terminated Iran deal, is thinking of running for President. I should only be so lucky - although the field that is currently assembling looks really good - FOR ME!”

I see that John Kerry, the father of the now terminated Iran deal, is thinking of running for President. I should only be so lucky - although the field that is currently assembling looks really good - FOR ME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

Kerry on Tuesday downplayed the president’s tweet, saying, “I'm really not going to get into a back-and-forth on tweets. You know, I could give him a nickname, 'Agent Orange' or something and I could get back and forth, but it doesn't take you anywhere.”

"The president uses tweets as a weapon of mass distraction, and he obviously has exposed the world to the potential of a weapon of mass destruction in Iran by pulling out of a deal that everybody in the world supports,” he added.

Kerry, who was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2004, is out with a new memoir titled "Every Day is Extra."