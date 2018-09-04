The New York Times endorses Cuomo for governor

The New York Times editorial board on Tuesday endorsed Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) to be reelected, issuing a combination of praise and scathing criticism of his governorship to this point.

“In his two terms as governor, Andrew Cuomo has had significant accomplishments. But he has done little to combat the corruption in the Legislature and his own administration, and he has allowed the subway system, the foundation of the New York City economy, to rot. The case for change, at a time when so many New Yorkers yearn for change, is not hard to make,” the editorial board wrote.

The endorsement goes on to praise Cuomo’s actions on gun control, raising the state’s minimum wage, legalizing same-sex marriage, standing up to President Trump Donald John TrumpBrennan defends Kaepernick: He didn't kneel 'to disrespect our flag' Trump warns Syria against attack on rebel stronghold: 'Don't let that happen' Omarosa celebrates second week on bestsellers list despite 'hit-pieces' from Trump allies MORE and more. Yet it blasts his handling of the New York City subway system and corruption in Albany, citing a corruption conviction of one of his close aides.

“Mr. Cuomo is flawed. When he allows petty enmity and political grievance to distract him from his commitment to public service, he is his own worst enemy. But when he confronts a real problem and gets down to work, he is a very capable governor,” the op-ed says.

Cuomo is running in the Democratic primary against actress and activist Cynthia Nixon, who has gathered endorsements from the progressive wing of the party. The New York Times praised her ability to pull Cuomo to the left on certain issues.

“Ms. Nixon’s candidacy has demonstrated the impressive effect of reformist pressure on Mr. Cuomo. When she spoke forcefully about criminal justice reform, he restored voting rights to parolees. When she criticized him for blessing the Independent Democratic Conference — a group of rogue Democrats who empowered Republican control of the State Senate in exchange for perks and pork — he made sure the alliance was dismantled,” it writes.

However, the op-ed argues Nixon’s inexperience is a disqualifying factor in the race.

“But Ms. Nixon’s lack of experience in government or management of any sort do not inspire confidence that she could overcome the old guard in Albany to fulfill her promises and run the state. Her campaign has, at times, boiled down to a largely negative message — that she is not Andrew Cuomo — and while that can indeed seem an appealing truth, it is not, in the end, enough,” the editorial board writes.

Cuomo and Nixon had a single debate against each other Wednesday that touched on various policy differences while frequently devolving into personal attacks.

Cuomo is leading Nixon by substantial margins in most polls and whoever wins the Sept. 13 primary will be the favorite to win the gubernatorial general election in November.