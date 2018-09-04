Capuano falls to Democratic challenger Pressley in Mass. primary

Rep. Michael Capuano Michael (Mike) Everett CapuanoBoston Globe endorses progressive challenger vying for Ocasio-Cortez-style upset of Dem lawmaker Pelosi sees defections from an unusual quarter — the left The Hill's Morning Report — Trump heads to New York to shore-up GOP districts MORE has conceded to his Democratic challenger Ayanna Pressley in the Massachusetts primary, becoming the latest veteran lawmaker to go down against a progressive candidate in a stunning political upset.

Capuano, a 20-year veteran in Congress, made the concession around 9:20 p.m., according to the Washington Post. His opponent in the 7th disctrict, 44-year-old Pressley, was the first woman of color ever elected to the Boston City Council. It was Capuano’s first primary challenge during his nearly two decades in office.

The Associated Press called the race as of 9:53 p.m.

"We did everything we could do to get this done,” Capuano said Tuesday night, according to WBZ NewsRadio in Boston. “I'm sorry it didn't work out...but this is life. Ayanna Pressley is going to be a good congresswoman."

Capuano is the fourth incumbent lawmaker to lose in a primary this cycle, joining Crowley and Republican Reps. Robert Pittenger Robert Miller PittengerThe Hill's Morning Report: Trump shifts campaign focus from Senate to House Cook Political Report moves 4 GOP seats to 'toss-up' category It’s possible to protect national security without jeopardizing the economy MORE (N.C.) and Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordHouse Dems to invest in South Carolina race Trump’s endorsements cement power but come with risks Trump: I ‘destroy' careers of Republicans who say bad things about me MORE (S.C.). Capuano’s loss comes at a time when lawmakers are facing strong anti-establishment headwinds.

Pressley seized on the progressive winds energizing the Democratic Party after 28-year-old and self-described democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beat veteran Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyThis is politics in 3D Ocasio-Cortez: 'Conventional politics' says she and man in Irish pub should 'turn against one other' Ocasio-Cortez defends banning press from event: We wanted ‘residents to feel safe’ MORE (N.Y.) in a Democratic primary earlier this summer.

Like Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley billed herself as a young woman of color looking to take on the Washington establishment. With no Republicans running in the deep-blue seat, Pressley is all but assured to come to Congress early next year.

Pressley’s victory is also the latest in a wave of wins by female Democratic challengers—and minority candidates—who've racked up consistent victories throughout primary season as another "Year of the Woman" builds ahead of November.

“The decision to challenge [Capuano] wasn’t an easy one, I knew we’d essentially be alone,” Pressley told supporters at her election night party Tuesday night, adding that she knew she wouldn’t have help from the Democratic establishment locally or nationally. “But change can’t wait.”

She also took aim at President Trump Donald John TrumpBrennan defends Kaepernick: He didn't kneel 'to disrespect our flag' Trump warns Syria against attack on rebel stronghold: 'Don't let that happen' Omarosa celebrates second week on bestsellers list despite 'hit-pieces' from Trump allies MORE, calling him a "racist, misogynistic, truly empathy-bankrupt man." Trump is deeply unpopular in the Boston-area district as well as the deep-blue state of Massachusetts.

Pressley, who is African American, argued that her election would better represent the deeply diverse and liberal Boston-area district than Capuano, a 66-year-old white male.

During her victory speech Tuesday night, Pressley said her win was "for those who don’t see themselves reflected in politics and government" and for those who are told "their issues, concerns and priorities can wait."

Pressley also refused to take corporate PAC money and called to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a new rallying cry among the liberal base. But Capuano said he would rather abolish the agency than get rid of it.

The Boston City councilor picked up high-profile endorsements from Ocasio-Cortez, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (D) and The Boston Globe.

National progressive groups praised Pressley for being the latest in a series of progressive upsets this cycle.

"A fearless fighter for Boston's Black, brown, and white working families, Ayanna Pressley will be a champion for progressive priorities like Medicare for All and criminal justice reform in Congress,” said Jim Dean, chair of Democracy for America.

“She'll make history as the first Black woman to represent Massachusetts in House, but she'll also bring a range of life experiences -- as a sexual assault survivor and the daughter of an incarcerated parent -- that are desperately needed in our halls of power.”

Capuano, one of the most liberal members in the Democratic caucus, had argued that his decades of experience in Congress would better equip him to fight President Trump’s agenda.

Several local residents told The Hill over the August recess that they had nothing against Capuano, but they wanted to see a fresh face represent the district.

Pressley’s shock victory over Capuano comes even though she had been lagging in the polls by double digits leading up to Tuesday’s election.

Pressley was also far out-fundraised by Capuano, who raised a total of $1.7 million this election cycle, compared to the $898,000 that Pressley raised.