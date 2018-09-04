Gillum releases first post-primary ad in Florida gubernatorial race

Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum released an ad Tuesday highlighting his surprise primary victory and humble origins.

“This is a shocker, his name is Andrew Gillum, he’s the mayor of Tallahassee, he led in no polls,” one newscaster is heard saying in the ad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was one of seven children born to a construction worker and a school bus driver,” another newscaster is heard saying.

The ad compiles voice-overs from other newscasters highlighting the fact that Gillum is not a millionaire or a billionaire and would be Florida’s first African American governor.

"The American way still lives and if the state of Florida has to show the rest of the world, then let it begin right here," Gillum then says as inspirational music plays.

The ad is titled “American Way.”

Gillum is facing Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisGillum: Florida would tax corporations, join other states to pay for Medicare for all Gillum responds to racist robocalls: I want to make sure we don't 'weaponize race' DeSantis: Gillum wants to turn Florida 'into Venezuela' MORE (R-Fla.) in the general election in November.

The GOP Congressman raised controversy last week after saying in a TV interview that voters should not "monkey this up" by voting for Gillum, but DeSantis has defended the comment by saying it had "zero to do with race."

Gillum has racked up endorsements from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, while DeSantis has fully embraced Trumpism, appearing on Fox News multiple times to praise the president and releasing an ad showing him reading “The Art of the Deal” to one of his children.

“Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream....a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city. This is not what Florida wants or needs!” Trump tweeted after the primary.

Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream....a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city. This is not what Florida wants or needs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

Gillum leads DeSantis by three points in a Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday. The Cook Political Report lists the race as a “toss up.”