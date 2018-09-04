Stivers: NRCC will continue to support Duncan Hunter

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversCongress and Trump are out of step on intellectual property Top GOP lawmaker: Tax cuts will lower projected deficit Trump sends, deletes tweet urging Ohio voters to support candidate not in special election MORE (R-Ohio) said Tuesday that it will continue to support Rep. Duncan Hunter Duncan Duane HunterFlake rips Trump's attack on Sessions: He's trying to use DOJ to 'settle political scores Fox News' Brit Hume to Trump: Sessions's job 'is not to play goalie for a president' Republican senator slams Trump's DOJ attack: US 'not some banana republic' MORE (R-Calif.) despite the congressman's recent indictment for allegedly misusing $250,000 in campaign funds.



Hunter and his wife pleaded not guilty to 60 counts against them, including charges that they falsified campaign finance reports and used campaign funds for personal reasons like trips to Italy and Hawaii, his family's dental work, and his children's tuition.

The Hunters also allegedly spent thousands of dollars spent on "fast food, movie tickets, golf outings, video games, coffee, groceries, home utilities, and expensive meals," according to the Department of Justice.



The Cook Political Report shifted its rating on Hunter's seat to "Lean Republican" from "Solid Republican" after the indictments.

While Democrats are hoping to pick up Hunter's seat, a recent poll conducted for the Union-Tribune by SurveyUSA showed the embattled Republican with an 8-point lead over his Democratic opponent, Ammar Campa-Najjar.



Hunter's legal team has questioned the timing of the investigation's conclusion, noting that the DOJ's more than two-year probe had wrapped up weeks after the June primary and ahead of the election in November.

Under California law, Hunter's name cannot be taken off the ballot.



President Trump Donald John TrumpBrennan defends Kaepernick: He didn't kneel 'to disrespect our flag' Trump warns Syria against attack on rebel stronghold: 'Don't let that happen' Omarosa celebrates second week on bestsellers list despite 'hit-pieces' from Trump allies MORE blasted the Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsFlake rips Trump's attack on Sessions: He's trying to use DOJ to 'settle political scores Fox News' Brit Hume to Trump: Sessions's job 'is not to play goalie for a president' Republican senator slams Trump's DOJ attack: US 'not some banana republic' MORE and the DOJ in a tweet Monday that was widely seen as referring to the indictments for Hunter, as well as a separate case involving Rep. Chris Collins Christopher (Chris) Carl CollinsFlake rips Trump's attack on Sessions: He's trying to use DOJ to 'settle political scores Fox News' Brit Hume to Trump: Sessions's job 'is not to play goalie for a president' Republican senator slams Trump's DOJ attack: US 'not some banana republic' MORE (R-N.Y), who is facing charges of insider trading.

“Two long running, Obama era investigations of two very popular Republican Congressman were brought to a well-publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department,” he tweeted on Monday. “Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff.”

Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

Regarding Collins, Stivers noted has decided not to seek reelection, but said he is hopeful a GOP candidate will retain the seat in November.



"Well, as you know, Chris Collins has decided to not run again, and that was his decision," Stivers told The Hill. "In America, everybody's still innocent until proven guilty and you know the voters also get to make up their mind in November. So you know I think it they'll both work out one way or the other."