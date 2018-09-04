Ocasio-Cortez congratulates 'sister in service' Pressley after Mass. primary win

New York Democratic House candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday night congratulated her "sister in service" Ayanna Pressley, a progressive who won her district's primary in an upset win over longtime incumbent Rep. Michael Capuano Michael (Mike) Everett CapuanoBoston Globe endorses progressive challenger vying for Ocasio-Cortez-style upset of Dem lawmaker Pelosi sees defections from an unusual quarter — the left The Hill's Morning Report — Trump heads to New York to shore-up GOP districts MORE (D-Mass).

Many have already drawn parallels between Pressley's stunning victory and that of Ocasio-Cortez, another progressive woman who edged out a Democratic establishment figure, Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyThis is politics in 3D Ocasio-Cortez: 'Conventional politics' says she and man in Irish pub should 'turn against one other' Ocasio-Cortez defends banning press from event: We wanted ‘residents to feel safe’ MORE (D-N.Y.), in her district's primary earlier this summer.

"Congratulations to my sister in service [Ayanna Pressley] on continuing her historic path into Congress tonight," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted following Pressley's victory. "Let’s push together to make Medicare for All, tuition free college, & living wages a reality in America - all without corporate PAC money."

She later tweeted a photo of the two that she said was taken "months ago."

"This photo was taken months ago," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "[Pressley] and I bonded over running while constantly told it’s 'not our turn,' that we 'weren’t ready,' 'good enough,' or 'experienced' enough. We kept going anyway."



"In June, I won my primary," she added. "Tonight, she won hers. Here's to November."

Ocasio-Cortez previously endorsed Pressley, and both of their platforms include abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and single-payer health care.

Pressley during her campaign also joined the increasing number of Democratic candidates who are refusing money from corporate PACs.

Pressley took a page out of Ocasio-Cortez's playbook as she framed herself as a young woman of color capable of taking on the Democratic establishment in D.C.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum also invited comparisons to Ocasio-Cortez with an unexpected win in Florida's Democratic gubernatorial primary last week.

Ocasio-Cortez at the beginning of August declared that there is nowhere in the U.S. “too red” for progressive candidates to flip.