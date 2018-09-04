Pressley blasts Trump as 'racist, misogynistic, truly empathy-bankrupt'

Democratic congressional nominee Ayanna Pressley took a shot at President Trump Donald John TrumpBrennan defends Kaepernick: He didn't kneel 'to disrespect our flag' Trump warns Syria against attack on rebel stronghold: 'Don't let that happen' Omarosa celebrates second week on bestsellers list despite 'hit-pieces' from Trump allies MORE in her victory speech on Tuesday night.

Moments after her rival – 10-term Rep. Michael Capuano Michael (Mike) Everett CapuanoBoston Globe endorses progressive challenger vying for Ocasio-Cortez-style upset of Dem lawmaker Pelosi sees defections from an unusual quarter — the left The Hill's Morning Report — Trump heads to New York to shore-up GOP districts MORE (D-Mass.) – conceded the primary race in his Boston-area district, Pressley told supporters that the president is a “racist” and “empathy-bankrupt” individual.

“While our president is a racist, misogynistic, truly empathy-bankrupt man,” the conditions which have made [MA-07] one of most unequal in America was cemented through policy long before he ever descended the escalator in Trump Tower,” the Boston City councilor said.

WATCH: "While our president is a racist, misogynistic, truly empathy-bankrupt man," the conditions that made MA-07 one of most unequal in America was cemented in policy long before Trump, Ayanna Pressley says in primary election victory speech. pic.twitter.com/DGlnQMrFGC — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 5, 2018

Pressley’s upset Tuesday night marked the latest victory for progressives against Democratic establishment candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

She received a number of high-profile endorsements, including from the Boston Globe and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the democratic socialist who enjoyed a similar victory over Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyThis is politics in 3D Ocasio-Cortez: 'Conventional politics' says she and man in Irish pub should 'turn against one other' Ocasio-Cortez defends banning press from event: We wanted ‘residents to feel safe’ MORE in her New York Democratic primary earlier this year.

“It seems like change is on the way,” Pressley said to cheers during her speech.

If elected in November, she will be the first black woman to represent the state in Congress. There are no Republicans running for the seat.