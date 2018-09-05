Obama to hit campaign trail in Ohio, California

Former President Obama will make his first campaign appearances of the 2018 midterm cycle in the coming weeks as he travels to Ohio and California to back Democratic candidates attempting to unseat Republican incumbents.

The New York Times reports that Obama will appear alongside seven Orange County, Calif., Democrats who are challenging Republicans in districts where Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGraham mocks Democrats over abortion: 'What a bastard Donald Trump is' Social media execs prepare for showdown Hillicon Valley: Twitter, Facebook execs to face grilling | How hackers are targeting reputations on review sites | Agency to create privacy framework | Amazon hits T in market value | Twitter says Trump not exempt from being banned MORE successfully topped President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump denies calling Sessions 'mentally retarded,' 'dumb Southerner' Pressley blasts Trump as 'racist, misogynistic, truly empathy-bankrupt' Capuano falls to Democratic challenger Pressley in Mass. primary MORE in the 2016 presidential election.

The former president will also appear alongside Ohio gubernatorial nominee Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayObama readies fall campaign push, but some Dems say no thanks Confirm Judge Kavanaugh for the betterment of the CFPB Kraninger has the tools to rein in an unwieldy CFPB MORE, the former head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, as Cordray seeks the seat currently held by term-limited Gov. John Kasich (R).

A spokeswoman for Obama's office told the Times that Obama would be active “in local, down-ballot races to build the Democratic Party’s bench.”

"This moment in our country is too perilous for Democratic voters to sit out," Katie Hill added to the Times.

The spokeswoman added in an email to The Hill that Obama is scheduled to appear in Orange County on Saturday and added that the former president plans to campaign in California, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania ahead of the midterms.

Democrats need to pick up 23 House seats and two Senate seats to retake both chambers of Congress in November, while the party also faces a disadvantage in statehouses nationwide.

The Senate is a long shot for the party as they try to pick up the two seats while defending 10 in states that Trump won in 2016.

Some centrist Democrats, including Montana Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterThe Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Inside the final legislative push before the midterms Obama readies fall campaign push, but some Dems say no thanks The Memo: Trump’s future hinges on midterms MORE (Mont.) and Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampChaos reigns on day one of Kavanaugh hearings GOP challengers hit vulnerable Dems over Trump tax law votes Obama readies fall campaign push, but some Dems say no thanks MORE (N.D.), have said that they do not expect and have not asked for Obama's support.

“We’re not going to use any surrogates. Surrogates are fine but we don’t need them. The race is myself and Matt Rosendale and that’s the way we want to keep it,” Tester told The Hill this week, referring to his GOP challenger.

“He threatened to campaign against me once, so I don’t think he’s coming out there,” added Heitkamp.