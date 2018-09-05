Trump downplays his endorsement of losing candidate in Wyoming race

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump denies calling Sessions 'mentally retarded,' 'dumb Southerner' Pressley blasts Trump as 'racist, misogynistic, truly empathy-bankrupt' Capuano falls to Democratic challenger Pressley in Mass. primary MORE in an interview published Wednesday attempted to downplay his endorsement of a Republican candidate who lost his primary, attributing his embrace of a Wyoming gubernatorial candidate to his son, Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump family, foundation seek dismissal of ‘self-dealing’ lawsuit The Hill's Morning Report: Trump shifts campaign focus from Senate to House Hillicon Valley: Trump raises antitrust concerns for tech giants | Google faces new scrutiny from GOP | Twitter updates rules for political ads | Snapchat apologizes after map calls NYC 'Jewtropolis' MORE

Trump touted his track record in primary endorsements during an interview with The Daily Caller, and noted that his only defeat to date came when he endorsed Foster Friess on the day of last month's Wyoming primaries.

"I was asked to do that, by my son Don, and I did it, but I did it — I was asked the morning of — and by the time I did it I guess 70 percent, almost 70 percent of the vote was already cast," Trump said.

"So, I don’t consider that to be, maybe I’ll take a quarter of a loss on that one," he added. "But I think it’s 48 and a quarter, it’s 48-1 which is pretty good, right? Pretty good.”

Donald Trump Jr. endorsed Freiss, en early supporter of the Trump campaign, in an op-ed published Aug. 5. The president followed suit, but not until Aug. 21, the morning of the primary.

To the incredible people of the Great State of Wyoming: Go VOTE TODAY for Foster Friess - He will be a fantastic Governor! Strong on Crime, Borders & 2nd Amendment. Loves our Military & our Vets. He has my complete and total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2018

He largely focused on his successes during his interview with The Daily Caller, noting that "there were many of people that were way behind that ended up winning" after his endorsement. Trump highlighted the victories of gubernatorial candidates Kris Kobach (R-Kansas) and Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantis DeSantis denounces false post claiming Gillum wants slavery reparations Gillum releases first post-primary ad in Florida gubernatorial race Poll: Gillum leads DeSantis by 3 points in Florida governor race MORE (R-Fla.).

Trump has hit the campaign trail at an increasingly frequent clip in recent weeks to support GOP candidates, particularly in Senate races. He has held rallies in Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Indiana, with additional rallies planned in Montana and Texas.

The GOP is seeking to protect majorities in the House and Senate in November's midterm elections. Many pundits, politicians and pollsters have said this year's midterms will serve as a referendum on Trump.

Two new polls released Tuesday morning showed Democrats with a sizable and growing lead over Republicans on the generic House ballot.