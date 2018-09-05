McCain's former chief of staff considering Senate bid as Democrat

John McCain John Sidney McCainGOP's reaction to Trump ripping DOJ indictments: Silence Hillicon Valley: Twitter, Facebook execs to face grilling | How hackers are targeting reputations on review sites | Agency to create privacy framework | Amazon hits T in market value | Twitter says Trump not exempt from being banned Trump praises Arizona governor's pick of Jon Kyl to succeed McCain MORE's former chief of staff, Grant Woods, is considering running as a Democrat for the Senate, he told The Washington Post on Wednesday.

McCain's recent death prompted Woods to consider running, he told the Post. McCain died late last month after a yearlong battle with brain cancer. Woods, a former Arizona attorney general, was among those who delivered a eulogy at McCain's funeral last week.

“It’s challenging for me be so involved in everything that we did to honor him over the last week and then think of staying on the sidelines as we face a world without John McCain," Woods said.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Democrats have started talking to Woods about running to fill McCain's seat, which will be be up for grabs in a special election in 2020 and again in 2022 for a full six-year term.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday picked fellow Republican and former Sen. Jon Kyl to succeed McCain in the Senate.

Kyl, who left the Senate in 2013, said he will serve at least until the end of this Congress in January, but has not committed to serving in 2019 and 2020. He told reporters Tuesday that he has no interest in running for the seat come 2020.

Woods was McCain's chief of staff when McCain served in the House in the 1980s.

Woods told the Post that he has spoken to several Democratic senators about potentially running for the seat, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerLiberals should stop 'whining' about Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing, says Buck Sexton Dems can’t ‘Bork’ Kavanaugh, and have only themselves to blame Dems more deeply divided over Israel MORE (N.Y.). He also said he's spoken to North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampChaos reigns on day one of Kavanaugh hearings GOP challengers hit vulnerable Dems over Trump tax law votes Obama readies fall campaign push, but some Dems say no thanks MORE (D) and New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall Thomas (Tom) Stewart UdallAttorneys general races in spotlight as parties build bench, fight feds Court orders Trump EPA to ban controversial pesticide Top Dems: Trump tweet telling Sessions to end Mueller probe was obstruction of justice MORE (D).

Woods, who supported Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGraham mocks Democrats over abortion: 'What a bastard Donald Trump is' Social media execs prepare for showdown Hillicon Valley: Twitter, Facebook execs to face grilling | How hackers are targeting reputations on review sites | Agency to create privacy framework | Amazon hits T in market value | Twitter says Trump not exempt from being banned MORE in the 2016 presidential election, told the Post he won't consider running as a Republican as long as Trump is in charge.

“I’m not going to hold my breath on Trump because I’m not going to pass out,” Woods said.

Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyBrutal summer for Republicans The Hill's 12:30 Report — White House counsel to depart this fall Flake fires back at Trump: I never endorsed McSally, but I did endorse Doug Jones MORE (R-Ariz.) is facing off against fellow congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in the November race for Arizona's second Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP's reaction to Trump ripping DOJ indictments: Silence Flake predicts 'respectful' confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh Former Sen. Jon Kyl to replace McCain in Senate MORE (R).