Wisconsin Dem touts Kaepernick, accuses Trump of not knowing words to anthem

A Democratic candidate in Wisconsin clashed with Gov. Scott Walker (R) on Thursday over Colin Kaepernick and NFL players' protests against police brutality and racism.

Mandela Barnes (D), who is running to be Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, fired back at Walker after the governor sent several tweets condemning Barnes for supporting Kaepernick and protests during the national anthem.

"Feel free to @ me next time. Also, your president should learn the words [to the anthem]," Barnes wrote to Walker in a tweet, urging the governor to directly tag Barnes in future messages.

The Democratic candidate was referencing claims that Trump had been caught incorrectly mouthing the words to the anthem during a performance at the White House earlier this year.

"Also, shows you just don't get it. Also, you could have served in THREE wars, why didn't you stand up then?" Barnes added, referring to Walker's lack of military service.

The Democratic nominee then concluded his thread with a photo of himself wearing Kaepernick's jersey from the San Francisco 49ers, the quarterback's old team.

Kaepernick re-entered the spotlight this week when Nike announced he would headline the brand's "Just Do It" ad campaign, drawing backlash from some conservatives.

Barnes's comments Thursday came after Walker tweeted several times the previous night questioning whether the Democrat "support[s] NFL players blatantly disrespecting our flag and the Wisconsin men and women in uniform?"

"Whether they kneel or stay in the locker room, it’s disrespectful to the flag and the men and women who fought to defend it including those who are part of Wisconsin’s National Guard. Where does Tony Evers stand on this?" Walker asked in another tweet.

Walker is running for reelection against Barnes's running mate, Tony Evers, in November's midterm election in a state President Trump Donald John TrumpNorth Korea to cooperate with US in nuclear talks: report Nike to air Kaepernick ad during 'Thursday Night Football: report Brothel owner who won Nevada GOP primary being investigated over sexual assault allegations MORE won by just 1 point over Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBrothel owner who won Nevada GOP primary being investigated over sexual assault allegations McCain's former chief of staff considering Senate bid as Democrat The superdelegates rule makes sense for the Democratic Party MORE in 2016.

The incumbent governor is a top supporter of the president, who has battled the NFL over the league's policy for handling protests by players during the playing of the national anthem. Trump has called publicly for NFL players who protest to be fired, calling their demonstrations an insult to U.S. service members.