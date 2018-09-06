Obama to enter midterm ring with ‘pointed’ criticism of Trump

Former President Obama is preparing a return to the political arena ahead of the midterm elections with a speech Friday that's expected to include sharp criticism of President Trump Donald John TrumpNorth Korea to cooperate with US in nuclear talks: report Nike to air Kaepernick ad during 'Thursday Night Football: report Brothel owner who won Nevada GOP primary being investigated over sexual assault allegations MORE.

An Obama adviser told the Associated Press that the former president would be “pointed” in his critique of the current political environment, including Trump, in a speech he's scheduled to give at the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign.

The next day, Obama is slated to participate in a campaign rally for several Democratic congressional candidates in California, followed by a Sept. 13 rally for former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayElection Countdown: Fallout from Massachusetts stunner | In Delaware, Carper looks to avoid next progressive upset | Dem 2020 primary already in full swing | How a Dem ex-governor hopes to take red-state Tennessee | GOP challengers hit Dems over tax votes Obama to hit campaign trail in Ohio, California Obama readies fall campaign push, but some Dems say no thanks MORE, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Ohio.

Obama is also planning campaign trips to Illinois and Pennsylvania, two states with critical gubernatorial and House races.

Former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama to headline voter registration events this month Michael Moore: Dems 'need beloved figures running' in 2020 Fashion designer: Supporting Trump family 'wouldn’t make sense' MORE will step back into the political fray as well, headlining voter registration rallies in Nevada and Florida -- states with tight gubernatorial and Senate races -- later this month.

The reemergence of the Obamas comes as Democrats struggle to find a unifying message, other than opposition to Trump, heading into the midterm elections.