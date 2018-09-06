Poll: Blackburn, Bredesen locked in tight Senate race in Tennessee

Former Democratic Governor Phil Bredesen and Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnTwitter chief faces GOP anger over bias at hearing Election Countdown: Fallout from Massachusetts stunner | In Delaware, Carper looks to avoid next progressive upset | Dem 2020 primary already in full swing | How a Dem ex-governor hopes to take red-state Tennessee | GOP challengers hit Dems over tax votes Conservatives blame McCarthy for Twitter getting before favorable committee MORE (R) are locked in a dead heat in their Senate race in Tennessee, according to a new NBC News/Marist poll released Thursday.

About 48 percent of likely voters support Bredesen compared with 46 percent who support Blackburn. Only five percent are undecided.

Both are vying to replace retiring Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerKavanaugh refuses to answer questions on Trump pardons Phil Bredesen wants to show a Dem can win in Tennessee GOP's reaction to Trump ripping DOJ indictments: Silence MORE (R) in the election in November.

The poll shows Bredesen remains popular among voters, with 61 percent of likely voters saying they have a positive view of the state's former two-term governor, while 22 percent have a negative view.

Meanwhile, 46 percent of likely voters had a favorable view of Blackburn, compared to 36 percent who have an unfavorable view of her.

The poll also showed President Trump Donald John TrumpNorth Korea to cooperate with US in nuclear talks: report Nike to air Kaepernick ad during 'Thursday Night Football: report Brothel owner who won Nevada GOP primary being investigated over sexual assault allegations MORE’s approval rating at 47 percent of likely voters, compared to 43 percent who disapprove. Trump had won the state by 26 points in 2016.

However, Republicans hold a 12-point lead in congressional preference among Tennessee likely voters.

Trump has endorsed Blackburn and slammed Bredesen, tweeting last month, “Marsha Blackburn had a BIG win last night in the Tennessee primary for U.S. Senate. She is an outstanding person & great supporter of mine. Congratulations Marsha, we need you very badly in the Senate to vote for our agenda. Your next opponent will vote against all we are doing!”

Marsha Blackburn had a BIG win last night in the Tennessee primary for U.S. Senate. She is an outstanding person & great supporter of mine. Congratulations Marsha, we need you very badly in the Senate to vote for our agenda. Your next opponent will vote against all we are doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2018

Bredesen has steered clear of issues championed by the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, focusing instead on more local issues.

In an interview with The Hill, Bredesen called the national party’s brand “terrible,” arguing it has moved away from focusing on opportunities for middle- and working-class families.

Political strategists see a path to victory for Bredesen if he can win over Republican voters, especially in suburban and rural Tennessee.

NBC News/Marist interviewed 940 adults, including 538 likely voters from Aug. 25-28. The poll has a margin of error of +/- four percent for all adults and +/- 5.1 percent for likely voters.