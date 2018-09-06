Trump to campaign for GOP Senate candidate in Missouri next week

President Trump Donald John TrumpNorth Korea to cooperate with US in nuclear talks: report Nike to air Kaepernick ad during 'Thursday Night Football: report Brothel owner who won Nevada GOP primary being investigated over sexual assault allegations MORE is hitting the campaign trail again next week for a rally in Missouri as Senate GOP nominee Josh Hawley attempts to unseat Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillElection Countdown: Fallout from Massachusetts stunner | In Delaware, Carper looks to avoid next progressive upset | Dem 2020 primary already in full swing | How a Dem ex-governor hopes to take red-state Tennessee | GOP challengers hit Dems over tax votes The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Day Two: Kavanaugh to spar with hostile Democrats High stakes as court takes up ObamaCare case MORE (D) in November.

Trump's reelection campaign announced Thursday that Trump would travel to Cape Girardeau, Mo., for a rally Sept. 13 on behalf of Hawley, who is currently Missouri's attorney general.

“The President will use the rally as an opportunity to urge Missourians to defeat Claire McCaskill and replace her with Josh Hawley in the U.S. Senate race, and help protect and expand the GOP majorities in the House and Senate,” Trump's campaign said in a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the booming economy that’s lifting up families throughout Missouri, there’s nothing that can stop us from keeping the great State of Missouri red this fall and defeating ‘Air Claire’ McCaskill –- President Trump is all in to support Josh Hawley in his race for the U.S. Senate!” Trump campaign COO Michael Glassner added.

McCaskill, a two-term incumbent, is one of 10 Senate Democrats running for reelection this year in states Trump won in 2016.

A recent poll shows McCaskill and Hawley tied at 47 percent of support among likely voters. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report also rates the race as a “toss up.”

Republicans currently hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate and are seeking to hold on to or expand that margin, while Democrats are pushing to take advantage of party enthusiasm in the fall to pick up several GOP-held seats.