Trump blasts Tester at Montana rally: 'He loves the swamp'

President Trump Donald John TrumpNorth Korea to cooperate with US in nuclear talks: report Nike to air Kaepernick ad during 'Thursday Night Football: report Brothel owner who won Nevada GOP primary being investigated over sexual assault allegations MORE bashed Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterObama to hit campaign trail in Ohio, California The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Inside the final legislative push before the midterms Obama readies fall campaign push, but some Dems say no thanks MORE (D-Mont.) during a campaign rally in his home state of Montana on Thursday night, accusing the incumbent senator of embracing the "swamp" in Washington, D.C.

“Jon Tester will never drain the swamp because he happens to live in the swamp and he loves the swamp,” Trump said in Billings, Mont., while touting Tester's Senate GOP rival Matt Rosendale.

"The problem is he’s never going to vote for me,” Trump added, referring to Tester.

Trump attempted to tie the Democratic senator to his popular foils, Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerElection Countdown: Fallout from Massachusetts stunner | In Delaware, Carper looks to avoid next progressive upset | Dem 2020 primary already in full swing | How a Dem ex-governor hopes to take red-state Tennessee | GOP challengers hit Dems over tax votes McCain's former chief of staff considering Senate bid as Democrat Liberals should stop 'whining' about Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing, says Buck Sexton MORE (N.Y.), House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiInsurgency shakes up Democratic establishment It’s time for smoke-free congressional offices GOP super PAC ad targets McGrath as ‘Pelosi liberal’ in Kentucky MORE (Calif.) and Rep. Maxine Waters Maxine Moore WatersBeware the ides of the African American woman Panetta: Dems shouldn't get ahead of themselves on impeachment Maxine Waters gives 'Wakanda' salute at Aretha Franklin's funeral MORE (D-Calif.).

“Don’t forget, Tester’s going to vote with the Waters and the Pelosi's. Can you believe it, Maxine Waters is the new leader in the party…she is something. But he’s going to vote for Schumer, he’s going to do whatever they say…Their policies are horrible,” he said.

“Jon Tester talks like he’s from Montana, but he votes like he’s Nancy Pelosi," Trump added.

Trump also slammed Tester for his handling of the failed confirmation of Dr. Ronny Jackson as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Tester, as ranking member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, announced allegations of misconduct made against Jackson by coworkers.

Sen. Johnny Isakson John (Johnny) Hardy IsaksonRenaming Senate office building after McCain sparks GOP backlash GOP senator warns Trump: Anyone who trash-talks McCain 'deserves a whipping' Lawmakers offer support for McCain after he discontinues cancer treatment MORE (R-Ga.) supported Tester in his handling of the allegations.

Tester's campaign issued a statement that steered clear of criticizing Trump while highlighting the president's praise for bills advocated by Tester.

“Thank you to President Trump for once again praising the work Jon Tester has done reducing regulations, fighting for veterans, and working to hold the VA accountable," Tester campaign manager Christie Roberts said in a statement.

"We urge the President to sign Jon’s 19th bill that currently sits on his desk. While Jon keeps fighting for Montana, Matt Rosendale continues to look out for himself rather than stand up for Montana."

During his rally Thursday night, Trump praised Tester’s opponent Rosendale, the Montana state auditor and former member of the state legislature.

“Very, very important that we elect Matt, and frankly other republicans,” Trump said.

Rosendale briefly came to the podium to heap praise upon Trump, saying, “This crowd is all here for you, and what a crowd it is."

"Thank you for fighting for us and for always putting America first. Montana is going to right a wrong this November and we’re going to send you the conservative reinforcements you need to continue your good work,” he said.

"My promise to each and every one of you is that I will always put Montana first and stick with president trump to make sure we advance his agenda."

Rosendale went on to tout Trump’s immigration policies, vow to only serve two terms in the Senate and announced the National Rifle Association's endorsement of his campaign.

Tester is one of 10 Democratic senators running for reelection in states Trump won in 2016. Two polls show him with a single-digit lead over Rosendale, and the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as as "likely" Democrat.