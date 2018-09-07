Pence to target three vulnerable Senate Dems in new ads: report

Vice President Pence is taking aim at three vulnerable Democratic senators, portraying them as opposing forces to the White House in an upcoming TV ad buy, according to Politico.

Pence targets Sens. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterTrump: Lincoln's Gettysburg Address was ridiculed by the 'fake news' Trump: Dems 'losing' by going hard on Kavanaugh Trump blasts Tester at Montana rally: 'He loves the swamp' MORE (Mont.), Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampCentrist Dems defend tough tactics at Kavanaugh hearing Left fed up with Schumer’s Supreme Court playbook McCain's former chief of staff considering Senate bid as Democrat MORE (N.D.) and Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyThe Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Steady Kavanaugh proves to be a tough target for Democrats Left fed up with Schumer’s Supreme Court playbook Poll: Donnelly has narrow lead in Indiana Senate race MORE (Ind.), three of the 10 Senate Democrats up for reelection in states that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: Lincoln's Gettysburg Address was ridiculed by the 'fake news' Trump thanks North Korea’s Kim for promise to denuclearize during his tenure No NFL players visibly kneel during season opener MORE won in 2016.

The vice president will hit the three senators on issues like opposing the GOP tax plan and ObamaCare repeal efforts, as well as their support for sanctuary cities and Planned Parenthood.

“President Trump has been delivering for Montana every day — without much help from Sen. Jon Tester,” Pence says in the one of the ads, with footage from Trump’s rally in support of Tester’s GOP opponent, Matt Rosendale. “When the time came to cut your taxes, Jon Tester voted no. When the time came to end sanctuary cities, Jon voted no. And when the time came to repeal and replace Obamacare, Jon Tester voted no.”

The ad against Tester will hit the airwaves late next week but run online starting Friday.

The ads are all paid for by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the Senate GOP’s campaign arm.

Republicans have a favorable Senate map for the November midterm elections, when they hope to hold onto—and expand—their 51-49 seat majority. But they're also defending three tough seats in Arizona, Nevada and Tennessee.

Both Pence and Trump have been stepping up their activity on the campaign trail. Politico reports that Pence will hold events in Florida on Thursday for Republican Gov. Rick Scott's Senate bid before campaigning with Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerElection Countdown: Fallout from Massachusetts stunner | In Delaware, Carper looks to avoid next progressive upset | Dem 2020 primary already in full swing | How a Dem ex-governor hopes to take red-state Tennessee | GOP challengers hit Dems over tax votes Overnight Health Care: Kavanaugh hearing off to contentious start | Planned Parenthood targets Kavanaugh in new ads | Patient groups pan GOP bill on pre-existing conditions Heller hits back at opponent in new ad, trying to blunt health care attacks MORE (R) in Nevada the next day for his reelection.

Trump has been traversing the country to attend campaign rallies for GOP Senate candidates, with upcoming events in Texas and Missouri. At Thursday night’s Montana rally, Trump took aim at Tester, saying the incumbent “loves the swamp.”

“Jon Tester will never drain the swamp because he happens to live in the swamp and he loves the swamp,” Trump said in Billings, Mont. "The problem is he’s never going to vote for me.”