Analysis: 100 women could be elected to House for first time ever

More than 100 women could be elected to the House for the first time in history during November’s midterm elections, according to a new analysis, which would be a record-breaking number that would shatter the previous record by dozens.

A race-by-race analysis from NBC News on Friday found that there are between 30 and 40 new women likely to enter the house in next January, bolstering the ranks of the female lawmakers already in office.

The current record for women entering the House was 24 in 1994 — dubbed the “Year of the Woman” after the backlash following Justice Clarence Thomas’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, NBC News noted.

This election cycle follows President Trump coming into office.

The NBC News analysis also found that the number of Republican female lawmakers are expected to decline as female Democratic lawmakers rise.

Fifty percent of the 254 non-incumbent Democratic House nominees are women, compared to 18 percent of Republicans.

There are currently 61 female Democrats and 23 female Republicans serving in the House, but Democrats could expand their numbers by more than a third, according to NBC.

The GOP could lose one-third of its female lawmakers in the House, NBC predicts.

The analysis follows the political victories of female progressive candidates like Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts this week and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s June win in New York.

The analysis follows the political victories of female progressive candidates like Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts this week and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's June win in New York.

Both women ousted 20-year Democratic incumbents Reps. Mike Capuano (Mass.) and Joe Crowley (N.Y.), respectively, in primary upsets.