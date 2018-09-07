NRCC chair: Prosecutors right to indict Hunter, Collins when they did

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversElection Countdown: Fallout from Massachusetts stunner | In Delaware, Carper looks to avoid next progressive upset | Dem 2020 primary already in full swing | How a Dem ex-governor hopes to take red-state Tennessee | GOP challengers hit Dems over tax votes GOP's reaction to Trump ripping DOJ indictments: Silence Stivers: NRCC will continue to support Duncan Hunter MORE (R-Ohio) on Friday broke with President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: Lincoln's Gettysburg Address was ridiculed by the 'fake news' Trump thanks North Korea’s Kim for promise to denuclearize during his tenure No NFL players visibly kneel during season opener MORE’s suggestion that the two recent indictments of two Republican congressmen were intended to hurt the GOP’s chances in the midterm elections.

Stivers said that he did not see the indictments of Reps. Chris Collins Christopher (Chris) Carl CollinsHouse panels set up to probe indicted GOP Reps. Collins, Hunter Pence praises Sessions after Trump criticism Ryan pushes back on Trump DOJ attack: 'Justice should be blind' MORE (R-N.Y.) and Duncan Hunter Duncan Duane HunterHouse panels set up to probe indicted GOP Reps. Collins, Hunter Election Countdown: Fallout from Massachusetts stunner | In Delaware, Carper looks to avoid next progressive upset | Dem 2020 primary already in full swing | How a Dem ex-governor hopes to take red-state Tennessee | GOP challengers hit Dems over tax votes Pence praises Sessions after Trump criticism MORE (R-Calif.) as politically motivated, arguing that federal prosecutors were right to bring charges when they did.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do not think that on those two they should have waited [to file charges],” Stivers said to reporters at a breakfast in D.C. “Those investigations have been going on for a while.”

Collins was indicted early last month on insider trading charges stemming from his position on the board of Australian drugmaker Innate Immunotherapeutics. Prosecutors allege that he used that position to provide nonpublic information about drug trial results to his son and others to help them avoid financial losses. He has pleaded not guilty.

Hunter and his wife were indicted weeks later for allegedly misusing $250,000 in campaign funds. Those charges are unrelated to Collins’s case. Both Hunter and his wife have also pleaded not guilty.

Trump in a tweet on Monday, however, suggested that prosecutors should not have brought the charges against Hunter and Collins when they did, because of the upcoming midterm elections.

He pinned the indictments squarely on Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsTrump slams anonymous NYT op-ed at rally: 'Is it treason?' Bolton, Wray deny writing anonymous NYT op-ed Warren calls for 25th Amendment to be invoked against Trump MORE, saying that both House races are “now in doubt.”

“Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department,” he tweeted. “Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff......”

Since his indictment last month, Collins has said that he will no longer seek reelection in November and that he is working to have his name removed from the ballot. Hunter has insisted that he will stay in the race.

Stivers told The Hill earlier this week that the NRCC would continue to support Hunter’s reelection bid.