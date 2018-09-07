Obama says he hopes Trump has made people realize elections matter

Former President Obama said Friday that he hopes President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: Lincoln's Gettysburg Address was ridiculed by the 'fake news' Trump thanks North Korea’s Kim for promise to denuclearize during his tenure No NFL players visibly kneel during season opener MORE's election drives more Americans to the polls.

"If you thought elections don’t matter, I hope these last two years have corrected that impression," Obama said in a speech at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. "So if you don’t like what’s going on right now — and you shouldn't — do not complain."

"Don’t hashtag, don’t get anxious, don’t retreat, don’t binge on whatever it is you’re binging on, don’t lose yourself in ironic detachment, don’t put your head in the sand, don’t boo," he added. "Vote."

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to a crowd of college students, Obama said that fewer than one in five young people voted in 2014. He argued that young voters now had the power to reshape American politics, but warned against "indifference."

"The biggest threat to our democracy is indifference," he said. "The biggest threat to our democracy is cynicism. Cynicism led too many people to turn away from politics and stay home on Election Day."

OBAMA: "In the end, the threat to our democracy doesn't just come from Donald Trump or the current batch of Republicans in Congress or too much compromise from Democrats or Russian hacking. The biggest threat to our democracy is indifference. The biggest threat is cynicism." pic.twitter.com/5R5ck7QYpo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2018

Much of Obama's speech was targeted squarely at Trump, marking the first time since leaving office that the former president has gone after the president by name.