Hillary Clinton to headline fundraiser for first-time female candidates: report

Hilary Clinton will headline a fundraiser honoring first-time female candidates next week in New York, Buzzfeed reported Friday.

The Sept. 12 event will raise funds for five Democratic women running for U.S. Congress — Lauren Underwood of Illinois, Gina Ortiz Jones of Texas, Liuba Grechen Shirley of New York, Haley Stevens of Michigan, and Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico.

It is being hosted by Arena PAC and is advertising Clinton as a "special guest" — the first female presidential nominee from a major party —on an invitation obtained by Buzzfeed.

The event will take place at the home of fashion executive Lauren Santo Domingo, who recently hosted an event for potential 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump: Dems 'losing' by going hard on Kavanaugh Kavanaugh refuses to say if he would recuse himself from Trump, Mueller cases Ann Coulter: Booker and Harris 'competing for Most Hysterical Woman' at Kavanaugh hearing MORE (D-Calif.), the outlet noted.

Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonImpending ‘Battle of the Bases’ will make governing afterward difficult — no matter who wins Trump to participate in 9/11 memorial ceremony in Pennsylvania Stopping Kavanaugh would be worth Democrats losing the Senate, says Krystal Ball MORE, have yet to appear on the campaign trail with a Democratic candidate but are starting to get involved as the 2018 midterms loom.

NBC News reported late last month that Clinton will be headline three major events for the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

She made the maximum $5,000 contribution to 19 different Democratic House candidates earlier this year through her political organization, Onward Together. Of those, 11 are running against incumbent Republicans in districts that Clinton won in the 2016 presidential election.

She also contributed $5,000 to four different secretary of state candidates up for election in November, according to campaign finance filings with the Federal Election Commission.