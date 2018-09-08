San Juan mayor endorses Cynthia Nixon in New York gov race

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz on Friday endorsed actress and activist Cynthia Nixon in the Democratic gubernatorial primary in New York.

“I met Cynthia five years ago. In one conversation, we spoke about education, equal rights, housing issues and the LGBT community," Cruz said in a statement. "Cynthia has long been a part of the social activism scene and, as the daughter of a single mother, she knows what it is to work hard to get what one wants.”

"Her plans to reform voting to give more people a chance to be heard is a breath of fresh air in an era where voter suppression, terrible as it may be, seems to be the guiding principle,” she added.

Nixon, in a statement, thanked Cruz for her endorsement, writing, "I am so honored to have Mayor Cruz's support. She captured the nation's attention when she stood up to President Trump in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, and she inspired me personally. We need more fearless women like her leading our country."

Cruz and Nixon have both been vocal critics of Trump. Cruz rose to prominence in the mainland U.S. last year when she condemned Trump for the White House’s reaction to Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Nixon is facing off against incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the primary.

Cuomo has garnered a number of high-profile endorsements, including from The New York Times and prominent politicians such as former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenInslee makes name as Trump critic ahead of 2020 Left looks to Delaware for next win over establishment Election Countdown: Fallout from Massachusetts stunner | In Delaware, Carper looks to avoid next progressive upset | Dem 2020 primary already in full swing | How a Dem ex-governor hopes to take red-state Tennessee | GOP challengers hit Dems over tax votes MORE, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDNC: Papadopoulos's UK contact may be dead Papadopoulos: Sessions was 'enthusiastic' about possible Trump-Putin meeting Dems divided over appeal to economically progressive voters with socially conservative views, analyst says MORE and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Defense: Officials rush to deny writing anonymous op-ed | Lawmakers offer measure on naming NATO headquarters after McCain | US, India sign deal on sharing intel Lawmakers introduce resolution to back naming NATO headquarters after McCain ICE arrests and removals continue to surge under Trump MORE (D-N.Y.).

Cuomo leads Nixon by substantial margins in most polls.