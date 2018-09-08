Booker to keynote Dem gala in Iowa

The Iowa Democratic Party announced on Saturday that Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker defies GOP warning, releases another batch of 'confidential' Kavanaugh docs Women’s March co-president: Kavanaugh threatens more than just Roe v. Wade Parkland survivor gives harrowing testimony at Kavanaugh hearing MORE (D-N.J.) will headline its 2018 Fall Gala next month.

"We’re so excited to welcome @CoryBooker as our keynote speaker for the 2018 Fall Gala! Get your tickets now — trust us, you won’t want to miss this one," the Party's Twitter account posted Saturday afternoon.

We’re so excited to welcome @CoryBooker as our keynote speaker for the 2018 Fall Gala! Get your tickets now — trust us, you won’t want to miss this one: https://t.co/Sq1CEAH1QH pic.twitter.com/V2UTabR2B1 — Iowa Democrats (@iowademocrats) September 8, 2018

Tickets for the gala range from $25 to $10,000, according to the event page.

Booker is widely speculated to be a presidential contender in 2020.

Booker, who’s not up for reelection this year, has wielded his sharp criticism of President Trump Donald John TrumpEx-Playboy model accuses GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy of physical abuse: reports Cohen seeks to vacate hush-money deal with Stormy Daniels Stormy Daniels says she broke into 'sobs' when she heard about Cohen's plea MORE's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, as a way to stand out among other potential 2020 candidates.

Republicans criticized Booker, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, for releasing "committee confidential" documents on Kavanaugh this week, with some calling the move an audition for 2020.

"Running for president is no excuse for violating the rules of the Senate or of confidentiality of the documents that we are privy to," Sen. John Cornyn John CornynBooker defies GOP warning, releases another batch of 'confidential' Kavanaugh docs GOP says Booker may face ethics review The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — 2020 hopefuls lead the charge against Kavanaugh MORE (R-Texas) said.

But according to a spokesman for the Senate Judiciary Committee, Booker was not breaking any confidentiality rules. Tens of thousands of documents have been released to the committee under the label "committee confidential."

Booker joins a number of other possible 2020 contenders who have already begun making visits to crucial states.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenInslee makes name as Trump critic ahead of 2020 Left looks to Delaware for next win over establishment Election Countdown: Fallout from Massachusetts stunner | In Delaware, Carper looks to avoid next progressive upset | Dem 2020 primary already in full swing | How a Dem ex-governor hopes to take red-state Tennessee | GOP challengers hit Dems over tax votes MORE has so far made trips to Iowa, Florida and South Carolina, among others. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Health Care: Obama calls 'Medicare for all' a 'good' idea | Study finds modest ObamaCare premiums hikes for next year | Trump officials consider South Carolina plan to defund Planned Parenthood Obama calls 'Medicare for all' a 'good' idea Sanders hears the plight of workers, but his Amazon bill is misguided MORE (I-Vt.) has visited Iowa, North Carolina and New Hampshire, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Obama jumps into midterm fight with speech blasting Trump | Trump wants DOJ to probe anonymous writer | Day four of Kavanaugh hearing The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — 2020 hopefuls lead the charge against Kavanaugh Inslee makes name as Trump critic ahead of 2020 MORE (D-Mass.) has visited Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBooker defies GOP warning, releases another batch of 'confidential' Kavanaugh docs Women’s March co-president: Kavanaugh threatens more than just Roe v. Wade Hillary Clinton to headline fundraiser for first-time female candidates: report MORE (D-Calif.) has made trips to Florida, Virginia and Ohio.