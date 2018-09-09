RNC chairwoman: ‘Democrats have the energy right now’

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said Sunday that Democrats have an advantage in voter enthusiasm heading in to November's midterms.

Speaking on AM 970 The Answer, McDaniel told host John Catsimatidis that Democrats are being bolstered by "energy" stemming from their unsuccessful bid to maintain control of the White House in 2016.

“Democrats have energy right now. They thought they were going to win the White House in 2016. They took their eyes off what they needed to do to win that election," McDaniel said. "And they’re coming back strong in 2018, hoping to flip the majority."

"So we have to match them step for step with their energy, dollar for dollar, in order to keep these majorities," she added. "It’s going to come down to what vision do we have for our country. I don’t think ‘resist and obstruct’ is a vision that helps the American people."

McDaniel went on to predict that the GOP would strengthen its two-seat majority in the Senate, but acknowledged a challenging fight for control of the House, where Democrats are hoping to flip 23 seats in their favor.

"I think we will gain seats in the Senate, and it will be a battle to keep our majority in the House," she said. "I would say most Americans would say we are on the right track, and they’ll keep Republicans in the majority.”

McDaniel's comments follow those of White House budget director Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyTrump: Races that GOP was not thinking about winning 'are now very close' Mulvaney: Trump regularly asks why Roy Moore lost Trump adviser says Cruz could lose Senate race MORE, who warned Republicans alongside McDaniel on Saturday that the party could see Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump: Races that GOP was not thinking about winning 'are now very close' Kavanaugh's abortion views under new scrutiny Trump adviser says Cruz could lose Senate race MORE (R) lose his close reelection battle against Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeTrump adviser says Cruz could lose Senate race Political analyst: O'Rourke will be on a national ticket if he wins in November Cruz releases heavily edited ad depicting O'Rourke's comments on flag burning MORE (Texas).

“There’s a very real possibility we will win a race for Senate in Florida and lose a race in Texas for Senate, OK?” Mulvaney said, according to audio obtained by The New York Times.

“I don’t think it’s likely, but it’s a possibility. How likable is a candidate? That still counts.”

Democrats currently hold a single-digit lead over Republicans for control of the lower chamber, according to recent generic ballot polls of the upcoming midterm elections.