Dem boss: 'Our democracy is on the ballot' in November

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez on Sunday said that the United States' “democracy is on the ballot” in November’s midterm election.

Perez said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the upcoming election “is the most important election of our lifetime.”

“Our democracy is on the ballot,” he added. “This is not simply an election about right versus left. This is an election about right versus wrong.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Perez pointedly targeted President Trump Donald John TrumpTiger Woods calls Nike's Kaepernick campaign a 'beautiful spot' EPA lost more than 1,500 workers in first 18 months of Trump administration: report Trump: Races that GOP was not thinking about winning 'are now very close' MORE, attacking him over his criticism of the Department of Justice for indicting two GOP congressmen and over his administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which resulted in thousands of children being separated from their parents at the border.

“This (election) is about all of those critical issues of health care, but it’s also about who we are as a nation,” Perez said.

“This president has undermined basic principles of our democracy,” he added. “Presidents should unite, they shouldn’t divide.”

Perez also said that he welcomes former President Obama on the campaign trail, saying that Obama is “fighting for the issues people care about.” Obama issued a rebuke of Trump on Friday during an hourlong speech at the University of Illinois, saying the current president has undermined trust in government.

Recent polling has indicated that Democrats hold a wide advantage over Republicans on a generic House ballot as the midterms approach.