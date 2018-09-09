De Blasio declines to endorse Nixon or Cuomo in NY governor race

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is declining to make an endorsement in the state’s Democratic gubernatorial primary between incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo and actress and activist Cynthia Nixon.

The mayor said in a statement Saturday that he believes endorsing one of the candidates would be “counterproductive,” according to The New York Times.

“It will be my job to partner with the next governor and lieutenant governor on behalf of the working people of our city,” de Blasio said. “New York City must have a voice in state policy that shapes so much of our lives. I believe endorsing a candidate in these races is at this moment counterproductive to that advocacy. My vote Thursday will be between me and my ballot.”

Cuomo is seeking a third term as the state’s governor, and Nixon is making a longshot bid to contest him in the primary. She has trailed him in every public poll, according to The Washington Post.

Nixon told the Times in a statement last week that she never asked for nor was she ever seeking de Blasio’s endorsement.

“I think frankly it would be a difficult thing for the mayor to do, because we know how famously vindictive the governor is,” she said. “If de Blasio endorsed, I would worry about the repercussions for New York City residents.”

De Blasio endorsed Cuomo four years ago, the Times noted.