Cruz: Dems want Texas to be like California with its 'tofu and silicon and dyed hair'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Saturday said during a campaign rally that Democrats want Texas “to be just like California” and its “tofu and silicon and dyed hair.”

"We are seeing tens of millions of dollars flooding into the state of Texas from liberals all over the country who desperately want to turn the state of Texas blue," Cruz said during the rally in Katy, Texas, according to CNN. "They want us to be just like California, right down to tofu and silicon and dyed hair."

ADVERTISEMENT

He also noted that Heidi Cruz, his wife, is originally from California, calling her a “California vegetarian.”

"She's wonderful, but I brought her to the great state of Texas," Cruz said.

Cruz is looking to fend off a challenge by Democratic opponent Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas). Polls have shown a neck-and-neck race ahead of November’s midterm, as O’Rourke has continued to gain momentum in a state that generally favors the GOP.

An Emerson College poll published last month shows Cruz with just a 1-point advantage, which was well within that poll’s margin of error.

O’Rourke campaigned Saturday in Houston, where the Texas Tribune reported that he told supporters, “Whatever you’re doing do, please do more of it.”

“Not a single one of us wants to wake up with anything other than a hangover from celebrating a victory on the 7th of November,” he said.