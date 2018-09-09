Former Cruz spokesman: 'It's possible' O'Rourke could win

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump: Races that GOP was not thinking about winning 'are now very close' Kavanaugh's abortion views under new scrutiny Trump adviser says Cruz could lose Senate race MORE’s (R-Texas) former campaign spokesperson said that it’s “possible” for Cruz to lose his reelection bid to Democrat Beto O’Rourke.

Rick Tyler, who served as Cruz’s former communications director during his 2016 presidential run, appeared on MSNBC Sunday and admitted that Cruz could lose in the red state.

“As the former Cruz strategist, it does seem as though the signs are that Ted Cruz might actually lose this race?” MSNBC host Kasie Hunt asked.

Tyler said that even in a predominately Republican state, O’Rourke is posing a real challenge for the senator.

“It’s possible — people say no, it’s not possible because again you look at Texas and say ‘it’s a red state and it’s never going to happen’ but Beto O’Rourke has consistently out-fundraised him two-to-one, and he doesn’t take PAC money,” Cruz said.

Tyler said that O’Rourke is running an “interesting campaign that has grabbed national attention.

A poll from late August found that Cruz is in a statistical tie with O’Rourke — with Cruz just 1 point ahead in the Senate race.

“It should be a 10 to 15 point race, it’s not, it’s a zero to four point race,” Tyler said on Sunday.

Tyler’s comments came one day after White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyTrump: Races that GOP was not thinking about winning 'are now very close' Mulvaney: Trump regularly asks why Roy Moore lost Trump adviser says Cruz could lose Senate race MORE told Republicans at a closed-door meeting that it was a "possibility" that Cruz could lose.