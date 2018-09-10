Avenatti would place presidential campaign headquarters in St. Louis

Stormy Daniels’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, plans to base his presidential campaign headquarters in St. Louis if he decides to run for the White House in 2020, he told Politico.

Avenatti said that he identifies “most closely” with St. Louis as his home, having moved to the area with his family when he was 11.

“I grew up there, I have ties to the area, my parents still live there; they’re getting older,” he said. “It’s centrally located in the country. It’s the place that I identify most closely with as home. If I do this, I’m going to spend a significant part of my campaign in the Midwest.”

Avenatti also told the news outlet that he thinks Missouri is “very much going to be in play” during the election, even though it’s typically a solid red state.

“I’m going to spend a lot of time there,” he said.

Avenatti last month announced that he was officially exploring a run for the presidency, telling The Des Moines Register that he thinks he could be the “street fighter” that the Democratic Party needs.

“I think there’s a huge appetite within the party for a fighter," Avenatti said. "I think the party has yearned for a fighter — a fighter for good, if you will — for a significant period of time. And for many, I’m probably seen as that individual.”

Avenatti has been representing the adult film star in her two cases against President Trump and his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen over an alleged affair with the president a decade ago — one claiming a nondisclosure agreement is invalid and another claiming collusion and defamation.