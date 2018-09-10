Poll: Cuomo holds 41-point lead over Nixon in New York

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is leading challenger Cynthia Nixon by 41 points ahead of this week’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, according to a new poll.

Cuomo has the support of 63 percent of likely voters, compared to the 22 percent of voters who support Nixon, according to a Siena College poll. Cuomo’s lead is up from a 31-point advantage in the same poll taken at the end of July.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cuomo has expanded his two-to-one lead in July and now seems poised to overwhelm Nixon in Thursday’s Democratic primary. With a lead of nearly 40 points among all likely voters, Cuomo has a lead of at least 20 points with every demographic group and leads by at least 30 points in every region of the state,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said in a statement.

Cuomo continues to leads Nixon in all racial, age and gender categories, the poll found. Nixon, a longtime activist and former star of the TV show "Sex and the City," has aligned herself with progressive New York insurgents like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and describes herself as a democratic socialist.

Nixon's campaign has previously responded to polls by saying that Nixon will draw constituents who do not typically vote and therefore will not show up in polling.

Siena College surveyed 509 likely Democratic primary voters in the state from Sept. 4 through Sept. 7 to conduct the poll, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percent.

The primary is scheduled for Thursday.