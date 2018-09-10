Sununu on Obama: 'What is this damn fool doing'

Former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu (R) on Monday called former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaSenate’s antics are a reminder of why colleges need to step up Pence: 'Very disappointing' to see Obama 'become so political' CNN's Don Lemon echoes Obama: 'What happened to the Republican Party?' MORE a “damn fool” for returning to the campaign trail last week to criticize President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump officials to announce closure of Palestinian Liberation Organization office in DC: report Alibaba's Jack Ma to step down as chairman in 2019 Trump expected to soon declassify Carter Page, Bruce Ohr documents: report MORE.

“What is this damn fool doing coming out of retirement to break with the tradition of not attacking sitting presidents? That was my first thought,” Sununu said on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom.”

Sununu, who is also a former George W. Bush chief of staff, accused Obama of hitting the campaign trail because he has an “insufferable ego.”

He also claimed that Obama is worried that if Republicans maintain control of the House and Senate, Congress will investigate "the shenanigans" of former FBI director James Comey and former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.

“And all of a sudden these investigations will get to a point where people will start asking, ‘What did Obama know and when did he know it?’ And I think he’s trying to stave that off,” Sununu said.

Obama on Friday issued an intense rebuke of Trump while speaking at the University of Illinois, criticizing the president on issues ranging from his failure to condemn white supremacists after the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., to his administration’s response the same year to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

He also said Trump is “capitalizing on resentments politicians have been fanning for years."

Obama continued to take shots at the president in a separate speech Saturday in Anaheim, Calif., though he didn’t mention Trump by name.

Like Sununu, Vice President Mike Pence criticized Obama for breaking with precedent by attacking his successor. Pence said on "Fox News Sunday" that it was "very disappointing" to see Obama "become so political."