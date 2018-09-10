Poll: Democrat leads GOP incumbent by 5 points in Iowa governor race

Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell leads Iowa’s gubernatorial race by 5 points over incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), according to a new poll.

Hubbell has the support of 36 percent of voters, while 31 percent support Reynolds, according to an Emerson College survey released Sunday. Another 26 percent said they’re undecided, and 7 percent plan to vote for a different candidate.

Forty-three percent of respondents said they have a favorable view of Hubbell, compared to 22 percent who said they view him unfavorably. Meanwhile, voters were split on their views of Reynolds, with 36 percent saying they view her favorably and 37 percent saying they view her unfavorably.

Emerson College surveyed 1,000 registered voters between Sept. 6-8 for the poll, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Hubbell is the former CEO of the Equitable Life Insurance Company and a longtime Democratic donor.

Reynolds is seeking her first full term as governor. She assumed the role in May 2017 after then-Gov. Terry Branstad (R) stepped down to become the United States ambassador to China.