California Dem PAC hits Rohrabacher with Russia parody ads

A Democratic political action committee in California is blasting Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Dana Tyrone RohrabacherCavuto clashes with GOP lawmaker over Sessions Rohrabacher to donate Manafort contribution to charity The Hill's Morning Report — Trump showcases ICE ahead of midterm elections MORE (R-Calif.) over his ties to Russia with new parody ads and mailers.

Red to Blue California will run new digital ads starting Tuesday that announce a mock endorsement of Rohrabacher, a 30-year-incumbent facing a tough reelection race, from Moscow.

The ads, which will run in both English and Russian, feature a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin, with a speech bubble that says “you’re a true Russian hero” to Rohrabacher.

ADVERTISEMENT

The six-figure campaign includes two digital ads that target swing voters in California’s 48th district. The buy also includes two mailers: one with photoshopped pictures of Putin and Rohrabacher standing side-by-side and another with a parody letter from Putin “enthusiastically endorsing” the congressman.

“While Congressman Rohrabacher has got away with his allegiances to Russia for decades, the stakes are much higher now,” said Andrew Feldman, Red to Blue California spokesman. “Ties to Russia matter when Russia tries to influence our elections. Our Democracy is at risk."

Rohrabacher, one of the most pro-Russia members of Congress, has drawn criticism for those ties from Democrats and Republicans alike.

According to a New York Times report from last May, the FBI warned Rohrabacher in 2012 that Kremlin spies were trying to recruit him as an “agent of influence.”

And in special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s probe into Moscow's election interference, Richard Gates, a former campaign aide to President Trump Donald John TrumpOakland Raiders's Marshawn Lynch sits during national anthem, then scores touchdown Trump declares state of emergency in Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Florence Ex-NFL player tears into Nike: Kaepernick ad ‘like 9/11 and Pearl Harbor’ MORE, pleaded guilty in February to lying about a 2013 meeting between Rohrabacher, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortImpeachment will be at the top of Democrats' agenda if they take the House majority Republicans and Democrats face off in ruthless election fight for victory The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — How will Obama impact the midterms? MORE and a lobbyist on Ukraine. A Rohrabacher spokesman confirmed in February that the meeting took place, saying it was a dinner between “two longtime acquaintances.”

In late August, Manafort was found guilty on eight felony charges involving bank loan fraud and tax evasion. Rohrabacher’s campaign said he will donate to charity $1,000 given to his campaign by Manafort during the 2014 cycle.

The longtime incumbent faces Democratic businessman Harley Rouda in one of the most competitive California races of the cycle. Rohrabacher’s district is one of seven held by the GOP in the Golden State where Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump faces buzzsaw in ‘year of the woman’ Pollster: Rasmussen Research has a pro-GOP bias Top Gallup editor: Faulty polling led to inaccurate 2016 data models MORE won in 2016.

Polls show a tight race between Rohrabacher and Rouda in an Orange County seat where there’s been a big demographic shift since the Republican first took office in 1989. The latest poll from The New York Times Upshot and Siena College on Monday found the two candidates tied at 45 percent.

Rohrabacher, the chairman for the House Foreign Affairs Committee subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia and Emerging Threats, has rebuffed criticism over Russia, telling CNN in a June interview that he doesn’t believe it’ll impact his race.

"The Democrats are learning now there's a big blowback to insulting the intelligence of the American people with this phony PR campaign that's aimed at trying to prevent President Trump from assuming the rightful authority that was given to him by the voters," Rohrabacher told CNN.

"And my people are patriotic, and they see this as an act that is undermining the very democratic institutions that have always given America the edge. When you lose an election, you lose the election. You let the other guy govern.”