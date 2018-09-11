NRA backs Manchin challenger Morrisey in W.Va. Senate race

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has endorsed West Virginia Senate GOP nominee Patrick Morrisey (R) in his bid to unseat Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinOvernight Health Care: Manchin fires gun at anti-ObamaCare lawsuit in new ad | More Dems come out against Kavanaugh | Michigan seeks Medicaid work requirements Grassley moves to set up committee vote on Kavanaugh nomination More Dems come out in public opposition to Kavanaugh MORE (D-W.Va.) in the November midterm elections.

In a Monday announcement, the organization said it backed Morrisey, who is currently West Virginia's attorney general, and trusts him “to defend our constitutional rights.”

“Unlike Joe Manchin, Morrisey will stand strong against the Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiImpeachment will be at the top of Democrats' agenda if they take the House majority Obama is not the leader of Democratic Party, says ex-spokesman Republicans and Democrats face off in ruthless election fight for victory MORE and Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerKavanaugh thoroughly understands the role of impartiality in America's judicial system Left fed up with Schumer’s Supreme Court playbook Election Countdown: Fallout from Massachusetts stunner | In Delaware, Carper looks to avoid next progressive upset | Dem 2020 primary already in full swing | How a Dem ex-governor hopes to take red-state Tennessee | GOP challengers hit Dems over tax votes MORE anti-gun agenda,” Chris Cox, chairman of the NRA's Political Victory Fund, said in a statement.

The NRA had previously endorsed Manchin in his 2012 Senate bid, but are now criticizing the senator for “working with Washington liberals like Pelosi and Schumer.”

Morrisey accepted the NRA endorsement and stressed his pro-gun record in opposition to Manchin.

“West Virginians hold dear our right to protect ourselves and our families, so I'm proud to have fought to protect Second Amendment rights and I'm honored to have earned the NRA's endorsement," he said in a statement.

"Lying liberal Joe Manchin has disrespected West Virginia gun owners by standing with anti-gun liberals like Obama and Schumer in efforts to undermine the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens."

While the NRA's endorsement came Tuesday, the group has spent thousands supporting his general election campaign, according to ProPublica.

The endorsement came the same day that Manchin released a viral ad showing himself using a rifle to shoot an anti-Obamacare lawsuit backed by Morrisey.

The NRA launched an ad campaign earlier this month explaining that Manchin’s new “D” rating from the group is based off of his support for criminalizing private firearm transfers between family members.