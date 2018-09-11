Poll: Nevada Senate, gubernatorial races in dead heat

The Nevada Senate and gubernatorial midterm races are neck-and-neck, according to a new Suffolk University poll released Tuesday.

Incumbent Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerTrump tax law takes center stage in Nevada Senate race Pence to target three vulnerable Senate Dems in new ads: report The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — 2020 hopefuls lead the charge against Kavanaugh MORE (R) has the support of 41.2 percent of likely voters, less than half a point behind his Democratic challenger, Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenTrump tax law takes center stage in Nevada Senate race The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — 2020 hopefuls lead the charge against Kavanaugh Election Countdown: Fallout from Massachusetts stunner | In Delaware, Carper looks to avoid next progressive upset | Dem 2020 primary already in full swing | How a Dem ex-governor hopes to take red-state Tennessee | GOP challengers hit Dems over tax votes MORE, who has the support of 41.6 percent. Almost 10 percent of likely voters are undecided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither Heller nor Rosen enjoy net positive approval ratings. About 38 percent of respondents have a favorable view of Heller, compared with abut 42 percent who disapprove.

Rosen fares no better, with approximately 31 percent having a favorable view of her and 36 percent having an unfavorable one of the one-term congresswoman.

President Trump Donald John TrumpOakland Raiders's Marshawn Lynch sits during national anthem, then scores touchdown Trump declares state of emergency in Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Florence Ex-NFL player tears into Nike: Kaepernick ad ‘like 9/11 and Pearl Harbor’ MORE tweeted in March that Heller, considered the most vulnerable GOP incumbent senator, is “doing a really good job.”

It would be great for the Republican Party of Nevada, and it’s unity if good guy Danny Tarkanian would run for Congress and Dean Heller, who is doing a really good job, could run for Senate unopposed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2018

Trump has also gone after Rosen, whom he dubbed “Wacky Jacky” at the Nevada state GOP convention in June.

“The President is attacking me with lies and petty insults because I’m not afraid to stand up to him," Rosen responded in a statement to The Hill at the time. "Dean Heller has been a rubber stamp for Donald Trump in Washington, caving to the President’s divisive agenda at Nevada’s expense. This was Senator Heller’s reward for his loyalty.”

Meanwhile, Republican Adam Laxalt, the state’s attorney general, is facing businessman and Chairman of the Clark County Commission Steve Sisolak to replace term-limited Gov. Brian Sandoval (R). Laxalt is down two points to Sisolak according to the survey, 35.4 percent to 37.4 percent.

However, Laxalt is buoyed by a net positive approval rating, with about 36 percent of likely voters having a favorable view of him compared to 29 percent who have an unfavorable view. About 34 percent of likely voters have a favorable view of Sisolak and 35 percent have an unfavorable view. About 23 percent of likely voters are undecided on both candidates.

Sandoval has a higher favorable-unfavorable margin, with about 50 percent of likely voters viewing him favorably compared to only 23 percent who don’t. However, he has declined to issue an endorsement in the race.

Trump endorsed Laxalt in June, tweeting, “I strongly endorse Adam Laxalt for Governor of Nevada. Adam is smart, works hard, and knows how to win. He will be a great Governor."

I strongly endorse Adam Laxalt for Governor of Nevada. Adam is smart, works hard, and knows how to win. He will be a great Governor. Also, will fight hard to lower your taxes and is tough on crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Sisolak has slammed some Trump policies, including the White House’s travel ban and the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

The Cook Political Report rates both races as “toss ups.”

Suffolk University interviewed 500 Nevada likely voters between Sept. 5-10. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percent.