Authorities: California man arrested after trying to stab GOP House candidate

A California man was arrested after he allegedly tried to stab a Republican that is running for Congress with a switchblade.

Law enforcement responded to the possible knife attack around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Castro Valley Fall Festival, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday statement.

Farzad Fazeli, 35, of Castro Valley reportedly insulted the GOP and then approached “a political candidate” at his booth in an “aggressive manner,” the statement said.

The San Francisco Chronicle has identified the candidate as Republican Rudy Peters, a Navy veteran who is running against Rep.(D) in the state's 15th District.

Fazeli allegedly pulled out a switchblade-style knife and tried to stab Peters but the knife malfunctioned.

There was a “physical struggle” between the two men before Fazeli fled the scene.

He was arrested shortly after and was booked into the Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of felony assault, criminal threats, brandishing a weapon and possession of a switchblade knife.

No serious injuries were reported during the conflict, according to the sheriff's statement.

The Hill has reached out to the Peters campaign for comment.

Swalwell took to Twitter on Tuesday to condemn the attack.

“On Sunday, my opponent @PetersCongress was attacked at his campaign booth in Castro Valley. I’m glad to hear Mr. Peters is okay,” Swalwell wrote. “But it’s NEVER okay to use violence to settle political disagreements (or any disagreement). Fortunately, @ACSOSheriffs arrested the suspect.”