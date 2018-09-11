Chris Pappas wins Democratic House primary in New Hampshire

New Hampshire Executive Council member Chris Pappas won the Democratic primary in the race to replace retiring Rep. Carol Shea-Porter Carol Shea-PorterOvernight Defense: Top general defends Afghan war progress | VA shuffles leadership | Pacific Command gets new leader, name | Pentagon sued over HIV policy Lawmakers demand answers on chaplain firing Sanders expresses pride, but says his son will run his own campaign in New Hampshire MORE (D-N.H.).

Pappas, who was seen as the local establishment favorite, defeated 10 other Democrats running in a top House district that the party needs to keep in the battle to take over the House, the Associated Press projected.

He won with 56 percent of the vote.

Pappas earned the support of most New Hampshire Democratic lawmakers in the primary, including Sens. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenOvernight Health Care: Manchin fires gun at anti-ObamaCare lawsuit in new ad | More Dems come out against Kavanaugh | Michigan seeks Medicaid work requirements More Dems come out in public opposition to Kavanaugh Overnight Defense: Officials rush to deny writing anonymous op-ed | Lawmakers offer measure on naming NATO headquarters after McCain | US, India sign deal on sharing intel MORE and Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanOvernight Health Care: Manchin fires gun at anti-ObamaCare lawsuit in new ad | More Dems come out against Kavanaugh | Michigan seeks Medicaid work requirements More Dems come out in public opposition to Kavanaugh Dem senator: We need better technology to fight opioid crisis MORE.

If Pappas wins in November, he’d be the first openly gay member of Congress from New Hampshire.

Pappas’s toughest challenge came from Marine veteran and former Obama official Maura Sullivan.

Sullivan had the backing of EMILY’s List, a national group that aims to get women elected to office, an important endorsement in a cycle that's shaping up to be another “Year of the Woman.”

Sullivan also had support from other national figures including Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonOvernight Defense: Officials rush to deny writing anonymous op-ed | Lawmakers offer measure on naming NATO headquarters after McCain | US, India sign deal on sharing intel Lawmakers introduce resolution to back naming NATO headquarters after McCain Senate Dems introduce bill to block release of 3D printed gun blueprints MORE (D-Mass.), who’s looking to recruit more veterans to run for office. But Sullivan faced carpetbagging attacks since she only moved to New Hampshire’s 1st District last year.

Pappas also defeated Levi Sanders, a Social Security benefits specialist and the son of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOn The Money: House, Senate strike deal on partial spending package | House GOP releases 'tax cuts 2.0' | Trump hits Obama over 'magic wand' remarks Hillicon Valley: Google takes heat from Trump, Congress | US cracking down on foreign hackers | Sanders steps up Amazon attack | Analysts predict iPhone prices would rise if production moved to US Sanders makes no endorsement in Nixon-Cuomo race MORE (I-Vt.). Levi Sanders was considered an underdog, and notably, did not get his father’s endorsement. The senator has argued his son needed to win the race on his own.

New Hampshire’s 1st District has been a perennial swing seat and one that has flipped between Shea-Porter and former Rep. Frank Guinta (R-N.H.) for four election cycles.

Shea-Porter won it in 2016, but so did President Trump Donald John TrumpOakland Raiders's Marshawn Lynch sits during national anthem, then scores touchdown Trump declares state of emergency in Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Florence Ex-NFL player tears into Nike: Kaepernick ad ‘like 9/11 and Pearl Harbor’ MORE, though by less than 2 points.

Pappas will face either state Sen. Andy Sanborn or Eddie Edwards, a former police chief who’s been endorsed by Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer and former New York City mayor.