Beto O’Rourke’s mom hits the campaign trail in Texas Senate race

Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D) is getting some help from his mother and other family members on the campaign trail as he seeks to take on Sen. Ted Cruz (R) in November.

Melissa O'Rourke appeared at events in Plainview and Lubbock, Texas, over the weekend to address supporters of her son's Democratic Senate bid, according to local reports.

"I think people just want to know some stories about Beto and his family. I think I'm getting more out of it than the people here but I think just bringing the family and showing the support he has," she told local ABC affiliate KAMC.

"I'm so happy to see people so fired up and wanting to help," she added while addressing supporters in Plainview, according to a local report

O'Rourke's campaign said in a press release reported by Texas ABC affiliate KTRE that Melissa O'Rourke, who it described as a "lifelong Republican," will campaign along with O'Rourke's sister at an event in Tyler, Texas, on Friday.

"Melissa O’Rourke, a lifelong Republican, will advance the open dialogue that the Congressman has led with Republicans, Democrats, Independents and non-voters alike all across the state over the past 16 months," the release said.

O'Rourke, 45, thanked his mother on Twitter on Tuesday, tweeting a picture of her speaking to a small room of voters in Plainview.

O'Rourke is challenging Cruz, a freshman senator, in the midterm elections as Democrats hope to net at least two seats to win a majority in the Senate.

Recent polls show the Texas race to be surprisingly competitive, with Cruz holding only a single-digit lead over his challenger.