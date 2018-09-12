Republican office in Wyoming catches fire: report

Authorities in Wyoming are investigating whether arson is to blame for a fire at a county Republican Party office that broke out less than two days after a state College Republicans chapter had begun moving in.

Officials with the party told The Daily Caller that the office is shared jointly by the Albany County Republican Party and the Wyoming College Republicans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire, which occurred last Thursday, appears to have been set intentionally, according to a police spokesman.

Albany Police Chief Brian McKay told the news outlet that damage was limited to the interior of the building thanks to a passerby who called 911. No GOP or College Republican personnel were on the premises at the time of the fire.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyElection Countdown: Trump plans ambitious travel schedule for midterms | Republicans blast strategy for keeping House | Poll shows Menendez race tightening | Cook Report shifts Duncan Hunter's seat after indictment Consultant secures Democratic nomination in Wyoming House race Trump endorses conservative mega-donor in Wyoming GOP gubernatorial primary MORE (R), daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, reacted to the news in a statement thanking first responders for stopping the blaze.

“I’m grateful to members of the Laramie Police and Fire Departments who responded to the fire and worked to ensure the safety of the community," Cheney told the Daily Caller.

"As an investigation proceeds into the circumstances surrounding the fire, we should all pause to remember that the future of our nation depends upon our ability to exchange ideas and viewpoints, to argue and debate, free from violence and intimidation,” she added.

“Citizens across our state, and across the spectrum of political viewpoints, work hard everyday to fight for our communities, our values and the causes we hold dear. There is never any excuse for resorting to violent attacks to thwart these efforts or silence speech.”

Another GOP office in Nebraska had its window smashed and "abolish ICE" spray-painted on the sidewalk in July.

The head of that office, Kenny Zoeller, told reporters at the time that he was not shocked by the vandalism, adding that the party regularly receives such threats.

“I really wish I could tell you I’m surprised by this, but I’m not,” Zoeller said.