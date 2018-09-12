Carter warns Dems not to swing too far to the left

Former President Carter warned fellow Democrats that pivoting too far to the left could endanger their support among independents.

“Independents need to know they can invest their vote in the Democratic Party,” Carter said Tuesday during an address at his post-presidential center and library in Atlanta, according to The Associated Press.

He urged the party to focus on moderate policies and said Democrats should not “move to a very liberal program, like universal health care.”

Carter, who supported progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBernie Sanders's son falls short in New Hampshire primary Chris Pappas wins Democratic House primary in New Hampshire On The Money: House, Senate to huddle on spending bills | Canada sounds optimistic note on NAFTA talks | Federal deficit soars to 5B | Job openings hit record high MORE (I-Vt.) in the Democratic presidential primary against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGOP spends big on ads to defend Senate majority Overnight Defense: Trump marks 9/11 anniversary | Mattis says Assad 'has been warned' on chemical weapons | US identifies first remains of returned Korean war troops Hillary Clinton honors victims of 9/11: May their bravery 'light our path forward' MORE in 2016, said progressives would not sacrifice their goals by voting for a moderate and that only a Democrat would address their concerns.

He also addressed concerns that moving toward the center would cost Democrats votes from the progressive wing.

“I don’t think any Democrat is going to vote against a Democratic nominee,” he said.

The comments come as Democrats struggle to find a unifying message ahead of November’s midterm elections, one that goes beyond just opposition to President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP warns crime, immigration will spike if Dems win Former NSA chief breaks with other ex-intel officials over Brennan letter Puerto Rico governor issues scathing statement after Trump touts response to hurricane MORE.

A handful of progressive candidates have stunned the political world this year by defeating more established Democrats, including democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who beat Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) in a June primary.