Poll: Scott has slight edge on Nelson in Florida Senate race

Gov. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) led Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonGeorge W. Bush to hit fundraising circuit for GOP candidates Puerto Rico governor vows to support pro-statehood candidates in 2018 Senate rankings: 10 seats most likely to flip MORE (D-Fla.) by 46 percent to 44 percent in Florida’s tight Senate election, according to a new Spectrum News poll released Wednesday.

The spread was within the poll's "credibility interval" of +/- 5.3 percent, the poll showed, with about seven percent of likely voters said they were undecided.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Scott had higher approval ratings, with 48 percent of likely voters approving of the job he is doing as governor compared to 40 percent who disapprove and 12 percent who are not sure

Nelson gets an approval rating of 40 percent from likely voters and a 35 percent disapproval rating, with 25 percent unsure.

Nelson is seen as among the most vulnerable incumbent senators, with The Cook Political Report rating the race as a “toss up.”

Spectrum News contacted 634 likely voters but did not give a time frame for when the polling took place.